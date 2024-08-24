Thirty cities are on high alert for large-scale fires; Tarcísio creates crisis cabinet

Videos shared on social media show those recorded in the interior of São Paulo on Friday (August 23, 2024). According to the state government, 30 cities are on high alert for large-scale fires. The fire is concentrated in the Ribeirão Preto region.

THE state governor, Tarcisio de Freitas (Republicans), created a crisis cabinet to deal with the fires. Two people died in a plant in Urupês trying to fight the flames.

Watch the images of the fires (4min2s):

Read below the cities on high alert: