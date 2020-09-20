Farmers traveled towards Delhi When the farmers traveled towards Delhi in protest against the Agricultural Bill, the Youth Congress also started a tractor march. Due to this, there was heavy jam on the places left. Fatehabad, Sirsa, National Highway closed in Haryana. Apart from this, the Ambala Chandigarh Highway, Jind-Patiala Highway and several highways were blocked.

Police is still deployed The farmers blocked the Kurukshetra Kaithal Highway. Traffic crossing Karnal from Delhi to Kurukshetra was diverted from Pipali Chowk towards Ladwa. The GT road was blocked at Dhulkot in Ambala. A heavy police force is stationed at Pipli in Hakurukshetra and strict vigil is being maintained. Thankfully no untoward incident is reported.

Tractor set fire During the demonstration, people set a tractor on fire. In Sadopur, Ambala, people burnt a tractor. The police controlled the crowd.

Police killed water showers

Bharatiya Kisan Union calls for Haryana bandh Today, farmers staged a sit-in strike for three hours under the banner of Bharatiya Kisan Union in Haryana. He says that if the government does not listen to him by this symbolic demonstration, then on September 25, he will call for ‘Haryana Bandh’. After this, there will be a meeting in Delhi on 27 September and ‘Bharat Bandh’ will be considered.

Why is there protest If farmers sell their produce outside the Registered Agricultural Produce Market Committee, the states will suffer a loss of revenue as they will not be able to receive ‘mandi duty’. If the entire agricultural trade goes out of the mandis, the commission agents will be distressed. But, more importantly, farmers and opposition parties fear that this may eventually lead to the end of the minimum support price (MSP) -based procurement system and increase exploitation by private companies.

Ever since the Agriculture Bill was discussed, farmers and many organizations of Haryana, Punjab are taking the stand of the Farmer Movement. On Sunday, two bills related to agriculture were also passed by voice vote in Rajya Sabha after Lok Sabha. On the other hand, the farmers (Protest) traveled towards Delhi. Along with the farmers, members of the Youth Congress also set out on a tractor march. This led to a jam situation on the highways.