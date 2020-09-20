Farmers traveled towards Delhi
When the farmers traveled towards Delhi in protest against the Agricultural Bill, the Youth Congress also started a tractor march. Due to this, there was heavy jam on the places left. Fatehabad, Sirsa, National Highway closed in Haryana. Apart from this, the Ambala Chandigarh Highway, Jind-Patiala Highway and several highways were blocked.
Police is still deployed
The farmers blocked the Kurukshetra Kaithal Highway. Traffic crossing Karnal from Delhi to Kurukshetra was diverted from Pipali Chowk towards Ladwa. The GT road was blocked at Dhulkot in Ambala. A heavy police force is stationed at Pipli in Hakurukshetra and strict vigil is being maintained. Thankfully no untoward incident is reported.
Tractor set fire
During the demonstration, people set a tractor on fire. In Sadopur, Ambala, people burnt a tractor. The police controlled the crowd.
Police killed water showers
Bharatiya Kisan Union calls for Haryana bandh
Today, farmers staged a sit-in strike for three hours under the banner of Bharatiya Kisan Union in Haryana. He says that if the government does not listen to him by this symbolic demonstration, then on September 25, he will call for ‘Haryana Bandh’. After this, there will be a meeting in Delhi on 27 September and ‘Bharat Bandh’ will be considered.
Why is there protest
If farmers sell their produce outside the Registered Agricultural Produce Market Committee, the states will suffer a loss of revenue as they will not be able to receive ‘mandi duty’. If the entire agricultural trade goes out of the mandis, the commission agents will be distressed. But, more importantly, farmers and opposition parties fear that this may eventually lead to the end of the minimum support price (MSP) -based procurement system and increase exploitation by private companies.
