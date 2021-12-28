The end of the year is coming and together comes the time to take stock of the last 12 months and set the goal for the next 365 days Study carried out by 7waves, a startup that offers a free application developed to support planning and achieving goals, listed the goals most desired by Brazilians for 2022.

+ Even with a high Selic rate, savings are still not an advantageous option

Saving money is the main objective of respondents for the coming year. “With the economic recession, rising unemployment and insecurity due to the Covid-19 pandemic, people are much more concerned about saving money so they can have more flexible financial planning in 2022”, explains Rodolfo Ribeiro, CEO of 7waves .

7 Brazilian goals for 2022

1- Save money (50.75%)

2- Search for new knowledge (35.85%)

3- Taking care of your health (30.90%)

4- Evolve in the career (26.70%)

5- Acquire goods (20.80%)

6- Traveling (6.99%)

7- Open your own business (5.81%)

If one of your goals for the coming year is to save money, experts teach you a few ways to reach your goal.

“The first tip is for the person to organize. Know how much you will spend and receive how much you will receive in the period. In this way, it is able to see how much space it has in the budget and thus be able to know how much money it can save”, says Ricardo Hiraki, financial consultant and CEO of Plano Fintech de Educação Financeira. Recording all expenses and receipts is one way to help gain more financial control.

He points out that fixed expenses (such as cable TV, telephone, bank fees, electricity, water, among others) and any operation that has monthly recurrence can generate surplus and space in the budget for cuts.

“Saving money can be boring, as you delay consumption. You don’t have that pleasure. However, when your investments are in line with your life goals or dreams, such as a trip, an emergency reserve to have more peace of mind, the purchase of a property, retirement, etc., it is much easier to postpone or not carry out this consumption immediately”, comments Renata Cavalheiro, founder of Prosperus – Financial Planning focused on the client’s objective.

“Homework: Retrieve the last 12 bills from your credit card (or worse yet, your credit cards). Identify all the expenses that you already regret having made. Add it all up and see how much you haven’t saved”, says Jorge Bizarro, financial consultant.

Tips for saving money

1- Organize and plan: Knowing your consumption habits and knowing how and how much you spend on them is essential for building a healthy financial plan

2- Review fixed expenses and close what is unnecessary: ​​Detail your income and expenses and reflect on them. This exercise will help you get to know your financial routine better.

3- Reduce debts: With the rise in prices, it is essential to make a shopping list and think about possible replacements. Search before you buy

4- Control the variable consumption very carefully and have a goal

5- Budget expenses for the next year and include an investment amount. Remembering that you may need to make some restrictions for the benefit of your goals

