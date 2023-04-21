“Evil Dead: Awakening” is the new bet for horror movie fans looking to watch something really crazy. Sam Raimi and Bruce Campbell return as executive producers in a new film from the darkly humorous gore saga that captivated audiences in 1981. Directed by Lee Cronin and starring Alyssa Sutherland and Lily Sullivan, this is a must-see for movie connoisseurs. the franchise and horror lovers. When and where to see it?

When is “Evil Dead Rise” released in theaters?

“Evil dead rise” opens this Thursday, April 20 in theaters in the United States, Latin America, Spain, Canada and the United Kingdom. After a long wait, the movie that fans of the saga have been so eager to see will come to the big screen with a new cast and Sam Raimi along with Bruce Campbell as executive producers.

What is “Evil dead rise” about?

“Evil dead rise” (“Evil dead: the awakening”) follows the story of two estranged sisters who meet again in an apartment that unexpectedly also arrives a book with dangerous demonic incantations. Sooner rather than later, both will have to face some infernal beings that seek to kill everything in their path and that will put their family in extreme danger.

Where to SEE “Evil dead rise”?

The film was going to premiere directly on HBO Max, but after some successful test screenings, Warner Bros. Discovery decided to release “Evil dead rise” on the big screen. So, if you want to watch it today, you will have to buy tickets at your preferred cinema.

The first “Evil Dead” movie was released in 1981. Photo: Warner Bros.

How to watch “Evil dead” in order?

The “Evil Dead” saga will now consist of six films, so before going to the cinema to see “Evil Dead: Awakening”, you can view the first five in the following order:

“The Evil Dead” (1981)

“Evil Dead 2” (1987)

“Army of Darkness” (1993)

“Evil dead” (2013) – remake

“Ash vs. Evil dead” (2015-2018) – TV series

“Evil dead rise” (2023)

“Evil dead rise” was going to premiere only on HBO Max, but it was changed at the last minute. Photo: Warner Bros.

Where to see the “Evil Dead” trilogy?

If you want to watch the original “Evil Dead” trilogy before watching “The Awakening,” you can head over to HBO Max. The Warner Bros. Discovery streaming service has in its catalog the first three films directed by Sam Raimi and starring Bruce Campbell.

