The movie ‘Elemental’ or ‘Elements’ hit theaters this 2023 with low expectations from the public, who had lost faith in Disney productions after the premiere of ‘Lightyear’. However, this animated film was a revelation and was well received despite everything, even grossing just over 444 million dollars, more than double its budget. Therefore, if you want to see the tape, here we tell you when and where to see ‘Elemental’ ONLINE.

‘Elemental’ (2023): official trailer

When did the movie ‘Elemental’ come out?

‘Elemental’ premiered on June 16, 2023 in the United States and on June 15 in Argentina and Uruguay; While in Peru and the rest of the Latin American countries, the Pixar movie arrived on Thursday, June 22.

Where to watch the movie ‘Elemental’ ONLINE?

So far, neither Disney neither pixar has announced the release date of the movie ‘Elemental’ ONLINE, but it is expected to reach the official streaming platform as soon as possible. In addition, the tape is still on the billboard in theaters in Peru, so its arrival on Disney Plus will be postponed for a longer time.

However, we can tell you that ‘Elemental’ could be available ON-LINE and FREE on unofficial web pages, such as Cuevana or PelisPlus, with which you should be careful.

What is the movie ‘Elemental’ about?

Nilo and Candela are the main characters in ‘Elemental’. Photo: Disney

The plot of ‘Elemental’ takes place in the Element city, where inhabitants of fire, water, earth and air live together. The protagonist is Candela, a young woman of fire who meets Nilo (a water boy) and their friendship allows them to open their eyes, change their perspective and discover that, despite what society tells them otherwise, they have many aspects in common. common.