WandaVision rocked the Marvel Cinematic Universe with the surreal story of Wanda Maximoff and Vision. The couple’s ideal Westview life has been unraveled as a fantasy, overseen by SWORD and manipulated by the villainous Agatha Harkness.

A few chapters from the end of the show, we tell you in detail what happened, the release date of the eighth chapter, as well as the synopsis, trailer and list of chapters so you can enjoy the most successful Disney Plus program.

What happened in episode 7 of WandaVision?

In an unsurprising (but cleverly executed) twist, Agnes is confirmed to be the witch Agatha harkness. When Monica Rambeau – who already shows her powers as Photon – arrives in Westview to warn Wanda of SWORD’s actions, she is confronted by the Scarlet Witch. On stage, Agnes appears and asks him to leave.

Back at the ‘friendly neighbor’, Scarlet Witch asks about her children, to which her friend tells her that they are in the basement. Upon arriving at the place, he notices strange objects and that someone is using magic. “You thought you were the only witch in town,” says Agnes, who identifies herself as Agatha.

The series lets us see past scenes where the witch is seen as responsible for everything that went wrong in Westview, including the arrival of Pietro Maximoff from the Fox X-Men universe (Evan Peters).

WandaVision Chapter 8 Preview

How and where to see chapter 8?

The WandaVision Chapter 8 It will premiere this Friday, February 26, 2021 through Disney Plus, the streaming platform that has the exclusive rights to broadcast the first Marvel Studios series on the service.

What time does Chapter 8 open in my country?

Mexico: 2.00 am

Costa Rica: 2:00 am

Peru: 3.00 am

Colombia: 3.00 am

Ecuador: 3:00 am

Puerto Rico: 4:00 am

Argentina: 5.00 am

Chile: 5.00 am

Brazil: 5.00 am

Spain: 9:00 am

How to get Disney Plus?

To view Disney Plus content you must pay monthly or annual fees. Currently, in Peru, a one-month subscription is worth 25.90 soles. In case you want to purchase the streaming service for a year, you have to pay an amount of 259.90 soles.

What are the names of the episodes?

WandaVision, Chapter 1: Filmed with a Live Audience

WandaVision, Chapter 2: Don’t Change Channel

WandaVision, Chapter 3: Now in Colors

WandaVision, Chapter 4: We Interrupt This Program

WandaVision, chapter 5: A very special episode …

WandaVision, Chapter 6: Spectacular Halloween Premiere

WandaVision, Chapter 7: Down the Fourth Wall

WandaVision, Chapter 8: Unknown

WandaVision, Chapter 9: Unknown

What is WandaVision about?

Wanda Maximoff and Vision, two super-powerful beings who enjoy their ideal life, begin to suspect that not everything is what it seems. Thus, reality and fantasy will come together to confuse both the protagonists and the audience.