Bollywood’s emerging actress Disha Patni is very vigilant about her fitness. She keeps sharing videos of her workouts on social media every day. Recently, he has shared the video of his Butterfly Kick on social media. Disha Patni’s Butterfly Kick saw her alleged boyfriend Tiger Shroff and her Ayesha Shroff die.

Shared video on instagram

Disha Patni, who has a lot of fan following on social media, has shared a video on her Instagram account on Thursday. In which she is seen kicking the butterfly. Along with this video he wrote ‘Butterfly Kick’. While commenting on Disha Patni’s video, Tiger Shroff wrote ‘Clean’ while Ayesha Shroff wrote ‘Disha’.

Disha Patni’s post Tiger and Ayesha Shroff’s comment

Butterfly Kit What?

Let us state that the butterfly kick is a jumping kick in martial arts and is also known as the swallow kick. To do this, your body has to bend slightly, lifting both legs off the ground and swinging around.

Disha Patni’s upcoming film

Talking about the workfront, Disha Patni is currently busy with Salman Khan in the shooting of her upcoming film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Directed by Prabhudheva, the film also stars Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda. The film was scheduled to be released on Eid this year but was postponed due to the Corona epidemic.