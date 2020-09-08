China is fueled by the action of India in the southern part of Pangong Lake in Ladakh. On Monday, the Chinese army also tried to occupy India’s forward position. Which was thwarted by vigilant Indian soldiers. Not only this, the Chinese army personnel also fired bullets for provocation. The Chinese army is in no way to capture these points. Now the latest satellite image has revealed the new antics of China.A new photo released by open source intelligence @detresfa_ has revealed that the Chinese Army is deploying a large number of its troops in the Black Top area of ​​southern Pangong Lake in Ladakh, right in front of the Indian Army post. It is also setting up its military outposts in these strategically important areas just ahead of the Indian forward posts. The great thing is that due to the large number of Chinese troops gathering in these areas, it is not able to barricade against India in the new area.

India-China face to face in southern Pangong

According to the report, the deadlock between Indo-China troops still continues near Rejang La on the south bank of Pangong Lake. A contingent of 30-40 Chinese troops are present there. According to sources, for three consecutive days, Chinese soldiers have been trying to reach the peaks where Indian soldiers are stationed. Just as the Indo-China troops were face-to-face at Finger-4 on the northern shore of Pangong Lake, similarly the biggest point of tension has now become the peaks near Rejang La.

LAC firing in Ladakh after 45 years in India and China? Understand why the dragon is furious

China accused India of firing

Late Monday, China alleged that the Indian Army opened fire on LAC on the south bank of Pangong Lake. A statement issued by the commander of the Western Theater Command of China said that the incident took place on Monday, September 7. According to China, the Indian Army fired warning shots at the people of China Border Guard trying to negotiate and then the China Border Guard personnel took necessary steps to control the situation.



Indian army fired off Chinese claims

The Indian Army issued a statement on Tuesday, airing allegations of Chinese firing. The army said in its statement that on September 7, Chinese soldiers tried to come to one of our forward positions. When Indian soldiers stopped them, Chinese soldiers fired a few rounds in the air to put pressure on Indian soldiers. Even after provoking so much, the Indian soldiers behaved in a restrained and matured manner. According to the Indian Army, the statement issued by the Western Theater Command of China is to mislead his people and people internationally.