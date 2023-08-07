This week in “Big Brother Chile” the new nominees who could leave the reality show this Sunday, August 6, were known. It should be noted that the permanence of the contestants in the Chilevisión program will depend exclusively on the sympathy they have generated among the viewers, since they will be the ones who choose the person who will leave the competition through their vote. In this note, find out the schedule, how to vote and where to watch the elimination for free.

‘Big Brother Chile’: schedules

The episodes of the reality show ‘Big Brother Chile’ will be broadcast on the channel’s signalChilevision.Next, we show you at what time you can tune in the details of the program, according to the country in which you are:

Mexico: 8.30 p.m.

8.30 p.m. Peru: 9.30 p.m.

9.30 p.m. Colombia: 9.30 p.m.

9.30 p.m. Ecuador: 9.30 p.m.

9.30 p.m. Chili: 10.30 p.m.

10.30 p.m. Venezuela: 10.30 p.m.

10.30 p.m. Argentina: 11.30 p.m.

11.30 p.m. Uruguay:11.30 p.m.

On which channel does ‘Big Brother Chile’ air?

You can follow the transmission of ‘Big Brother Chile’ on the channelChilevision LIVEby the following cable services:

VTR: Channel 21(Santiago)/711

Channel 21(Santiago)/711 DirecTV: Channel 151/1151

Channel 151/1151 Movistar: Channel 121/811

Channel 121/811 Clear: Channel 55/555

Channel 55/555 You had HD: channel 57

channel 57 Entel: channel 66

channel 66 World: Channel 15/515

Channel 15/515 GTD/Telsur: Channel 21/27

How to vote on ‘Big Brother’?

If you want to eliminate one of the nominees from ‘Big Brother Chile’, you just have to send a Text message with the letters GH + the name of the contestant you want to leave the reality to 3331.

This is not the only optionthat the followers of the program have to choose the next person to leave the house. ThroughMarket Payment, You can also register your vote:

1 VOTE it costs 490 pesos

it costs 490 pesos 10 VOTES it costs 3,990 pesos

it costs 3,990 pesos 20 VOTES it costs 6,990 pesos

It’s important to remember that this way you can increase the chances that the next knockout will have one foot out of the competition. LINK HERE https://granhermano.celcom.cl

List of nominees in ‘Big Brother Chile’. Photo: Instagram/Big Brother Chile

‘Big Brother Chile 2023’: how to watch Pluto TV?

The reality show ‘Big Brother Chile’ is broadcast on the streaming platformpluto tv. To access, all you need is to download the app on any smart device or register on the website. In it, you can follow LIVE 24 hour program.

Where to watch Chilevisión LIVE?

Chilevision LIVE It can be seen FREE by the open signal and, on the internet, on their official platforms. You can also follow the minute by minute HERE in The Republic.

Why did Sebastián leave ‘Big Brother’?

In the last hours, Sebastián caused a stir after informing the production of “Big Brother Chile” that he was leaving the reality show. The sudden resignation of the participant surprised his colleagueswith whom he had shared almost three weeks of living together.

Apparently, the fights with constance and the demonstration of interest in Fran they bothered him. The confrontations with the other participants also ended up affecting him.