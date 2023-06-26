“Big Brother Chile” LIVE TODAY | The Chilevisión reality show follows the day to day of 18 participants who, week after week, will say goodbye to the house where they live because of how much they will be able to sympathize with the public, since they are the ones who will decide who leaves and who continues one more night . Today, Sunday June 25 at 10:30 pm (Chile time) one of the four participants who went to the ELIMINATION night, must leave the house. In the following note, find out how to watch the next gala for FREE and LIVE.

What time and where to see the elimination of “Big Brother Chile”?

The episodes of “Big Brother Chile” are broadcast through the signal of Chilevision every day. This is broadcast at 10:30 p.m. (Chilean time), while in Peru it is seen at 9:30 p.m.

Big Brother Chile 2023 can be SEE ONLINE on Pluto TV. Photo: Chilevisión

“Big Brother Chile”: what time to see?

If you are outside of Chile and want to see “Big Brother Chile”, then we present the list according to countries so that you do not miss the events that take place in the house.

See “Big Brother”, time in Argentina: 11.30 pm

See “Big Brother”, time in Peru: 9.30 pm

See “Big Brother”, time in Chile: 10.30 pm

See “Big Brother”, time in Venezuela: 10.30 pm

See “Big Brother”, time in Uruguay: 11.30 pm

See “Big Brother”, time in Mexico: 8.30 pm

See “Big Brother”, time in Colombia: 9.30 pm

See “Big Brother”, time in Ecuador: 9.30 pm

Where to see “Big Brother Chile” LIVE?

“Big Brother Chile” is broadcast from Sunday to Thursday by the signal of Chilevision and on Fridays there is a special edition of the program. In the same way, followers who wish not to miss the minute by minute of the reality show, will be able to follow 24 hours a day through the streaming platform. pluto tv.

How to watch Chilevisión LIVE FREE?

You can see “Big Brother Chile” through Chilevision through the following channels LIVE and FREES:

VTR: Channel 21 (Santiago)/711

DirecTV: Channel 151/1151

Movistar: Channel 121/811

Clear: Channel 55/555

You had HD: Channel 57

Entel: Channel 66

World: Channel 15/515

GTD/Telsur: Channel 21/27.

Where to watch Pluto TV for FREE?

You can enjoy all the content it offers you pluto tv for free by registering on their page or website or downloading the application for any smart device. That way, you can continue ON-LINE 24 hours of “Big Brother Chile”.

“Big Brother Chile” is hosted by Diana Bolocco and Julio César Rodríguez. Photo: composition Fabrizio Oviedo/Big Brother Chile/dissemination



How to vote in “Big Brother Chile”?

All the followers of “Big Brother Chile” have the power to decide who stays and who leaves the competition through the VOTE. These votes are made by text messages. To do this, you must send a letter that says GH next to the name of the eliminated participant to 3331.

But that’s not all, you can also vote through Mercado Pago: https://granhermano.celcom.cl

1 VOTE costs 490 pesos

10 VOTES costs 3,990 pesos

20 VOTES costs 6,990 pesos