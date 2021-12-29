Bulgarian seer and healer, Baba Vanga died in 1996, but her predictions still perpetuate the world 25 years later. She became known, above all, in Eastern Europe by arranging episodes such as the fall of the Soviet Union, the Chernobyl disaster and the death of Princess Diana. Now, the notes left by Vangelia Gushterova have resurfaced with the indication of a new pandemic in 2022.

Also known as Nostradamus of the Balkans, she had a poor childhood. Baba Vanga was already playing blindfolding and guessing the location of objects. Later, in the 1960s, when he had already achieved fame among ordinary citizens, artists and politicians.

+ Italy bans New Year’s events before high in Covid-19 cases

At the height of her appointments, she received 50 people a day. Such reach also led her to be the first seer in the world to be hired as a civil servant by the government. The money from her consultations would go to the state revenue, and she received a fixed monthly salary. Baba Vanga died at the age of 85 of breast cancer on August 11, 1996. However, he left premonitions until the year 5079.

Check out some of Baba Vanga’s predictions for the year 2022:

While the world faces the pandemic caused by the new coronavirus, another lethal virus will be discovered by a team of researchers in Siberia. According to the medium, until then, the micro-organism is inert in the country’s frozen soil.

Another forecast says that many cities around the world will be hit by shortages of clean water. In addition, there will be a considerable increase in pollution in rivers. And a Tsunami will devastate Asia and Australia.

One of Baba Vanga’s most eccentric predictions for next year has to do with the interstellar asteroid known by the name of Oumuamua, first observed in 2017. At the time, astronomer Avi Loeb of Harvard University in the US even said that the space object would be some kind of alien spacecraft. For the medium, the asteroid would be an alien “probe” that anticipated the attack planned for 2022.

“Nostradamus of the Balkans” also predicted that people will spend more time glued to the screens of mobile devices and computers, confusing reality and the virtual world. Despite getting some predictions right, like the Tsunami of 2004 and the so-called “Arab Spring” in 2010, Baba Vanga missed several of his supposed visions of the future.

