On Tuesday, England and Australia were playing their third and final T20 International at Southampton ground. Australia, chasing a target of 146 in this match, suddenly began to falter after strengthening their grip in the match.Having already lost two matches in the series, his breath was once again stuck due to the resurgence of Australia’s middle order. The Kangaroo team, who lost their second wicket at the score of 70, bowed before England leg-spinner Adil Rashid. He returned his team to the match by hunting 3 in this match. However, later Mitchell Marsh and Ashton Egger did not allow Australia to win.

Adil Rasheen, who came to bowl the 11th over of the innings, pushed the Kangaroo team to the backfoot after taking 2 wickets in his single over. Rashid caught the batting captain Aaron Finch (39) in his googly here.

Finch played this ball for a leg spin and his bat went out for a leg spin after being hit by the ball. But he could not see the clever googly of Rashid and he was too confused to understand and understand it. The ball hit the leg stump directly through the big door that was made between the bat and the pad. Finch was returning to Pavilion disappointed.

2 balls before this in the same over, he drove Glenn Maxwell on his googly. Australia, who once lost their second wicket at the score of 70, were now 4 out for 87. Rashid also dismissed Steve Smith in his next over, pushing the Kangaroo team to the backfoot.

Mitchell Marsh wins Australia, again number 1 in T20I

The Kangaroo team had already lost their number 1 ranking in the series and their T20 cricket by losing the first two matches of the series. But he had a chance to regain the number position again. Australia needed to win this match to get the number one crown. However, Michelle Marsh teamed with Eger to win them.