Hot pictures of actress Ananya Pandey celebrating New Year in Maldives are becoming very viral on social media. Ananya Pandey has shared some of her pictures in Instagram on Instagram, which her fans are very fond of. Not only this, Shahrukh Khan’s daughter and Ananya’s close friend Suhana Khan have also commented on these pictures. Suhana posted a heart emoji commenting. Ananya, welcoming 2021 through photographs, wrote, “Look towards the good things.” Apart from Suhana, the fans have also commented on these pictures of Ananya.

One user wrote, ‘Looking so gorgeous’. At the same time, another user has called Ananya Pandey the hottest girl. Another fan wrote to Ananya wishing her a happy new year, “You look amazing in this bikini.” After completing the shooting of Shakun Batra’s movie, Ananya Pandey is spending holidays in the Maldives these days and celebrating the new year.

In Shakun Batra’s Movie Next she will be seen alongside stars like Siddhant Chaturvedi and Deepika Padukone. The film is shot in Goa and Mumbai. Ananya Pandey is also one of the stars for whom 2020 has proved to be a good year. In 2020, he made a digital debut through Khali-Yellow. Apart from this, she has also appeared in Fighter Movie.

Actor Chunky Pandey’s daughter Ananya has gained recognition through the films ‘Student of the Year 2’ and the comedy movie ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh’. Please tell that Shahrukh’s daughter Suhana and Ananya Pandey are very good friends. The two often plan vacation together. Apart from this, both of them greatly appreciate each other on social media.