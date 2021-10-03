The month of October has just started and we are going into the first full week of the month. Below is a list of aid and benefit payments, as well as the car licensing calendar for the month and launches for the month.

Payments

Emergency Assistance: Emergency aid enters the final stretch of payments and withdrawals. This Monday (4) will start the release of withdrawals from the 6th installment and on the 20th the Box starts to deposit the 7th installment of the benefit.

+ Retirement: Benefit will have interest if INSS takes time to pay

INSS: The National Institute of Social Security (INSS) will pay the benefit to pensioners and retirees who receive above one salary and more than one minimum wage throughout the month of October. The dates are organized according to the final number of the INSS registration and at the beginning of the month, beneficiaries of a salary will still be receiving payments for the month of September. As of the 25th, the same group begins to receive the installments for the month of October.

At the beginning of the month, people who earn more than 1 salary begin to withdraw the amounts for the month of September. See the calendars:

– Date and final number of those who receive up to 1 salary:

10/01 – 6;

10/04 – 7;

10/5 – 8;

06/10 – 9;

07/10 – 0;

10/25 – 1;

10/26 – 2;

10/27 – 3;

10/28 – 4;

10/29 – 5;

– Date and final number of those who receive more than 1 salary:

10/01 – 1 and 6;

03/10 – 2 and 7;

10/04 – 3 and 8;

10/5 – 4 and 9;

10/08 – 5 and 0.

Vehicle Licensing

Day 29 – cars with final plate 8

The value for brand new vehicles is R$ 131.80, an increase of 40.4% compared to 2020. The licensing of used vehicles continues to cost R$ 98.91.

To pay the fee, just go to a bank affiliated with Detran-SP (Bradesco, Banco do Brasil, Santander, Safra, Itaú and Caixa), the ATM or access internet banking and inform Renavan about the car.

Releases

This month the Fiat Pulse arrives in the Brazilian market. Considered as one of Fiat’s great releases for the season, the Pulse will be sold from October 19th.

Sports utility vehicle prices should vary between R$ 85,000 for entry-level models and R$ 105,000 for the most equipped, fighting with competing models such as the Renault Duster, Caoa Chery Tiggo 2, Nissan Kicks and Volkswagen Nivus.

