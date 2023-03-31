Automotive accessories can also be found in foreign e-commerces, such as Aliexpress, Shopee, Wish and BangGood, which offer everything from small gadgets to large car parts that will make life easier for drivers and passengers.

Of course, not all products serve the Brazilian reality, as we don’t need snow tire chains, but with a little patience it is possible to find interesting articles.

Check out some of these useful products for your car below. Remembering that the quoted values ​​are subject to change.

Car Charger 4 USB Ports – Shopee

Nowadays, where almost everyone has a smartphone or other device that needs to be charged, having one or two socket options inside the car is very little. In that case, this Car Charger may be the solution. Connected to the cigarette lighter, the device has four USB outputs that promise fast charging. Its price is R$ 33.90.

Windshield Camera – AliExpress

The windshield camera can be your ally in a traffic accident, in addition to being able to record your trip, or daily route. It is camera it shoots in Full HD resolution, has voice command and a recording mode for the parked vehicle, which can be useful to identify what happens to your vehicle when you are far away. Its price is R$ 244.28.

Tire Pressure Monitor – AliExpress

This is an interesting product wireless tire pressure monitor. The set has four sensors that are placed on the tire valves, and a central one that is on the car’s dashboard and displays the exact pressure in each wheel. This device has a solar charger and can also be powered through the cigarette lighter. Its price is R$ 91.76.

Dashboard Multimedia- BangGood

One of the great temptations for those who want to equip their car are the multimedia centers available in international e-commerces. Option for those who have little space on the panel is this device in 1DIN size, the same as a regular car radio. The touchscreen is 10 inches and resembles a tablet, allowing for some position adjustments.

The device has bluetooth, built-in microphone and screen mirroring for Android and iOS smartphones. Its price is R$ 1,606.41.

Windshield Multimedia – AliExpress

Another multimedia option, but this one without worrying about complicated installations or panel adaptations. This one windshield multimedia It has a 7-inch touch-sensitive screen and supports it like a cell phone to be fixed both on the windshield and on the dashboard.

The device has Android Auto or Apple Carplay and the only wires that need to be connected is the one that will feed the device in the cigarette lighter and another for the auxiliary input of the vehicle radio for sound. Its price is R$ 405.38.

Rubber for door – Wish

For those who want to guarantee more protection and insulation inside the car, this double layer rubber it improves acoustic insulation, promises to prevent water and dirt from entering the cabin and helps to absorb the impact when the door is closed with great force. There are five meters of material to be installed in any vehicle. The price is BRL 53.24.