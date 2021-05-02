Acapulco Shore premiered its eighth season this week and generated great expectations among its fans. The successful show, broadcast by MTV in Latin America and produced by the production company Litopos Producciones, began its new season on April 27.

As you remember, Acapulco Shore is a Latin version of the also well-known Jersey Shore program and its British edition, Geordie Shore. The story tells the life, conflicts, adventures and love situations of a group of young people who spend the summer in the well-known port of Acapulco.

Here we leave you all the information so you don’t miss any chapter of Acapulco Shore.

How to watch MTV LIVE?

The first episode of Acapulco Shore 8 hit the screens on April 27 through MTV, a channel that is available on almost all cable services in Latin America. You can also access it through the Totalplay platform.

What channel is MTV on Totalplay?

Totalplay, a television station dedicated to musical entertainment and youth programs, has within its service packages MTV, located on channel 726 that transmits the successful Acapulco Shore program among other youth shows.

How to watch Acapulco Shore 8 on Totalplay?

To see the new episodes of Acapulco Shore on MTV, you just have to access the Totalplay platform and hire one of their service packages, which are Totalplay TV Avanzada and TV Premium. Once inside, you must go to channel 726.

How to see Acapulco Shore 8 in Mexico?

The Acapulco Shore episodes are broadcast every Tuesday through MTV at 10:00 p.m. m . You can connect to MTV through any pay TV service. Likewise, the show is launching simultaneously on the Paramount + streaming service, which you can access with your mobile or PC.

The famous Mexican show is now available on the MTV platforms and the Paramount + streaming service

What is Totalplay?

Totalplay is a television station dedicated to youth entertainment and programs with different styles of music such as pop, rock, hip-hop and electronics. Their services include all MTV channels.