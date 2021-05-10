After months of waiting, season 8 of Acapulco Shore finally arrived. This new installment will be completely renovated, since the contestants will move into a much larger house, unlike previous years.

Likewise, new members join the popular Mexican reality show that promises to become the public’s favorite.

What happened in Acapulco Shore 8×2?

From chapter 1 of Acapulco Shore 8, the new members of the reality show sought to win the sympathy of Karime, ‘Jey’ and ‘Chile’However, in this installment some did not have a great reception.

‘Nacha’ arrived at Acapulco Shore 8×02

The arrival of ‘Nacha’ to the house surprised everyone. The influencer made it clear that he intends to be the center of attention in this new cycle. “This vacation I am more crazy than ever. I’m getting home and I see a palace, obvious to the princess that I am, ”she said on her grand return to Acapulco Shore 8.

What will happen in Acapulco Shore 8×03?

The shore house will become a nightclub after the appearance of the most recent members of the group. Also, we will see ‘Nacha’ and Karime a little closer.

On the other hand, ‘Nacha’ will live two tense moments: a first approach with Isa, who does not see with good eyes that she is in reality again, and then with Jacky, who tells the young woman that “she is not a real person ”.

When is chapter 3 of Acapulco Shore 8 released?

The ‘shore’ will launch their next chapter this Tuesday, May 11 at 10.00 pm Every week an episode is broadcast at that time on MTVLA (cable television) and Paramount + (streaming service) simultaneously.

Acapulco Shore 8: opening hours

Mexico: 10.00 pm

Peru: 10.00 pm

Argentina: 11.00 pm

Colombia: 10.00 pm

Chile: 10.00 pm

Ecuador: 10.00 pm

Uruguay: 11.00 pm