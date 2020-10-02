In the fierce war between Azerbaijan and Armenia, both sides are attacking each other with missiles, fighter jets, drones and cannons. Meanwhile, Armenia has released a video claiming that its air defense system has killed 4 deadly drones of Azerbaijan. The bloody war continues between the two countries for the fifth consecutive day on the controversial Nagorno-Karabakh.

Armenia has claimed that it has killed 4 killer drones and military aircraft of Azerbaijan. Earlier, Armenia claimed that one of its Sukhoi aircraft was destroyed by Turkish F-16. Armenia’s Ministry of Defense said on Friday that its Air Defense System Forces killed an Azerbaijan military aircraft and a drone aircraft in the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region. On the other hand, Azerbaijan has claimed that its cannons have fired shells at Armenia soldiers overnight and inflicted heavy losses. In Nagorno-Karabakh, there were voices of overnight bombardment. Local people claim that Azerbaijan’s drone planes dropped bombs at two places on the city.

‘Terrorists bombard common citizens’

Azerbaijan alleged that Armenia’s army fired shells at ordinary civilians in the city of Tertor and caused extensive damage to a train station. It is being told that so far hundreds of people from both sides have been killed in this attack. Meanwhile, Armenian authorities said after an overnight fight that there was too much tension on the front and cannons were thundering from both sides.