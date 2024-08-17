Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/17/2024 – 10:00

At least 20 celebrities will run for city council in Brazil in this year’s elections. The city council elections, scheduled for October 6, will be an opportunity for artists, athletes and influencers to start their political careers, while for others, the election could be a chance to return to elected office.

Among the 1,001 candidates for the position of city councilor in São Paulo who have registered with the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), there are well-known names in politics, such as former actor and city councilor Thammy Miranda (PSD). He will compete for seats in the Legislative Assembly with famous newcomers, such as influencer Luísa Mell (União), who has more than 4 million followers on Instagram, and the ex-wife of singer Zezé Di Camargo, Zilu Camargo (União).

Among the 1,021 candidates for the Rio Chamber is former state deputy Bebeto (PSD), a football player famous for participating in the 1994 World Cup victory. The former striker will compete with actor Babu Santana (PSOL), who came in fourth place in the 2020 edition of the reality show Big Brother Brasil.

Alexandre Correa (Forward)

The ex-husband of television presenter Ana Hickmann, businessman Alexandre Corrêa (Avante), will run for a seat in the São Paulo City Council. This is his first election. He declared to the TSE that he has assets worth R$8,618,035.96.

Alexandre Frota (PDT)

Actor and model with experience at Rede Globo and SBT, Alexandre Frota (PDT) will run for a seat in the City Council of Cotia, in Greater São Paulo. A longtime ally of former President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), Frota was a federal deputy between 2019 and 2023. The former actor declared R$90,000.00 in assets.

Babu Santana (PSOL)

Actor Babu Santana (PSOL) came in fourth place in the 2020 edition of the reality show Big Brother Brasil and will run for his first election this year. Running for a seat in the Rio de Janeiro City Council, Babu, who has more than 5 million followers on Instagram, declared that he has assets worth R$685,830.00.

Bebeto (PSD)

A member of the Brazilian team that won its fourth World Cup title in 1994, former striker Bebeto (PSD) will also run for a seat in the Rio de Janeiro City Council. Bebeto was a state deputy between 2011 and 2023 and declared having R$6,029,584.36 in assets.

Dudu Camargo (Republicans)

Former presenter of police programs on SBT, journalist Dudu Camargo (Republicanos) is another newcomer who wants to become a city councilman in São Paulo. Dudu declared to the Electoral Court that he has no assets.

Kelly Santos (We Can)

A bronze medalist at the 2000 Sydney Olympics, former basketball player Kelly Santos (Podemos) will run for her third election this year. The athlete, who has never held an elected office, declared that she has assets worth R$69,410.00.

Leo Aquilla (MDB)

An influencer with over 700,000 followers on Instagram, Léo Áquilla (MDB) is another member of the group of celebrities who want to win a seat in the São Paulo City Council. A veteran politician, she has participated in seven elections and lost them all. He declared R$839,862.89 in assets to the Electoral Court.

Lycurgus Spinola (PT)

A heartthrob in soap operas from the early 2000s such as Malhação, A Indomada and Anjo Mau, actor Licurgo Espínola (PT) will run for city council in Curitiba. Running for the first time, the artist did not declare any assets to the TSE.

Lucia Gagliasso (PL)

Mother of actors Bruno and Thiago Gagliasso, chef Lúcia Gagliasso will run for the Rio de Janeiro City Council for the first time under former president Jair Bolsonaro’s PL. Like Espínola and Dudu Camargo, she did not declare any assets to the TSE.

Luciane Amaral (MDB)

Luciane Amaral (MDB) hopes to become a city councilor in Alegrete (RS) with the fame of her son, the runner-up in the most recent edition of Big Brother Brasil, Matteus Amaral. She will debut at the polls with assets reported to the TSE of R$6,769.54.

Luisa Mell (Union Brazil)

Influencer and animal rights activist Luísa Mell (União) will run for city councilor in São Paulo this year. A political newcomer, she has declared that she has R$8,877,934.15 in assets.

Mario Gomes (Republicans)

A heartthrob from the soap operas Duas Vidas and Vereda Tropical, actor Mário Gomes (Republicans) is aiming for the Rio de Janeiro City Council. The artist has not declared any assets to the TSE.

Marquito (Republicans)

Comedian who found success as a stage host on SBT’s Programa do Ratinho, Marco Ricciardelli, known as “Marquito”, will run for the São Paulo City Council for the Republicans. A city councilman from 2013 to 2016, he said he had R$667,500.00 in assets.

Sandrao from RZO (PT)

Rapper from the group RZO, Sandro Rogerius, better known as “Sandrão”, is a PT candidate for city councilor in São Paulo. Making his debut in the polls, the musician did not declare any assets to the TSE.

Sergio Hondjakoff, the ‘Big Head’ (Citizenship)

Known nationally for playing the character “Cabeção” in seven seasons of the soap opera Malhação, Sergio Hondjakoff (Cidadania) is also on the list of candidates for the São Paulo City Council. The actor declared having R$530,000.00 in assets.

Tandara of Volleyball (PL)

Olympic champion at the 2012 London Games, former volleyball player Tandara Caixeta is one of the PL’s main bets for the São Paulo City Council race. Defeated in the 2022 elections for federal deputy, she reported to the Electoral Court that she has assets worth R$1,662,990.25.

Thammy Miranda (PSD)

A councilman in São Paulo since 2021, former actor Thammy Miranda (PSD) will attempt reelection this year to the São Paulo City Council. He declared assets worth R$5,556,860.56.

Waguinho (Network)

A member of the pagode group Os Morenos, which was successful in the 90s, singer Waguinho will be a PL candidate for the Rio City Council. The musician declared having R$350,000.00 in assets.

Welington Camargo (Forward)

Brother of the country music duo Zezé Di Camargo & Luciano, singer Welington Camargo (Avante) is running for his fourth term in October, seeking the position of city councilor for São Paulo. A state deputy for Goiás between 2003 and 2007, Welington declared that he has assets valued at R$220,000.00.

Zilu Camargo (Union Brazil)

Another name linked to the country music duo that will be running for the São Paulo City Council is businesswoman Zilu Camargo, ex-wife of Zezé Di Camargo. Making her debut at the polls, her net worth is R$8,686,732.84.