41-year-old singer Anna Sedokova showed off her figure in a latex dress

Former VIA Gra soloist Anna Sedokova showed off her figure in a latex outfit. The corresponding video appeared on her Instagram account (the social network is banned in the Russian Federation; it belongs to the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in Russia and is banned).

In the published video, the 41-year-old singer appeared in a black tight-fitting dress without straps and with a deep neckline. Her image was complemented by gloves made of the corresponding material. In addition, the singer put on a wig of short black hair.

In addition, she had bright makeup with an emphasis on her eyes. As accessories, she chose a wide choker and a massive black cross.

Earlier in July, Anna Sedokova posed in a butt-baring jumpsuit. The star completed her look with pointed-toe heels.