Novosibirsk. Paleontologists from Tomsk State University and the Institute of the Earth’s Crust of the Siberian branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences discovered sediments with remains of Jurassic flora and fauna in the Irkutsk province, the institute reported.

The Irkutsk coal basin is a continental depression that includes sediments dating to the Jurassic.

Scientists estimate that dinosaur remains can be found there. In 2020, vestiges of two fish from that period were found in that basin and during an expedition in 2022, those of another 25 specimens.

“This year, a four-week expedition investigated the northern part of the Irkutsk basin. The scientists were working in the village of Vladimirovka, near the city of Tulún. As a result, many plant and animal footprints were discovered,” the statement reported.

In the surroundings of Vladimirovka the group found “a paradise of ferns”, a great variety of specimens of that plant, including other very rare ones, as well as fragments of a fish and numerous and highly varied insects from the Jurassic.

Preceding

The discovery of an area with fauna increases the prospects of discovering dinosaurs and other vertebrates of that date in the Irkutsk basin. The collected data allow us to reconstruct the biota (group of living organisms) that existed in the Irkutsk basin during the Lower and Middle Jurassic (180-175 million years ago).

The Old to Eastern Siberia is endorsed by the Priority 2030 program of the Russian State to support universities.