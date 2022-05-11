Madrid. They discovered a city-sized lake under East Antarctica whose sediments could contain the history of the ice sheet from its earliest beginnings.

This would answer questions about what Antarctica was like before it froze, how climate change has affected it throughout its history, and how the ice sheet might behave as the world warms.

Snow Eagle Lake, discovered by a research plane, is covered by 3 kilometers of ice and lies in a kilometer-deep canyon in Antarctica’s Princess Elizabeth, a few hundred kilometers from the coast.

“This lake can record its beginning more than 34 million years ago, as well as its growth and evolution throughout the glacial cycles since then. Our observations also suggest that the ice sheet changed significantly about 10,000 years ago, although we have no idea why,” said Don Blankenship, one of the paper’s authors and a principal investigator at the Institute for Geophysics at the University of Texas, United States. Joined.

Because it is located relatively close to the coast, the researchers believe that the lake could also contain information about the role of the Antarctic Circumpolar Current, a ring of cold water that surrounds the continent and that scientists believe is what maintains it. icy.