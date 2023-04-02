The COVID-19 pandemic has forced many people to stay at home and has changed the way we work and live.

As a result, many people have become more sedentarywhich can have a negative impact on your health in the long run.

In this article, we offer you some easy ways to incorporate more physical activity into your daily life and avoid the negative effects of a sedentary lifestyle.

For every 30 minutes of sitting, stand for at least 3 minutes.. If you have a desk job and sit continuously for 8-9 hours, it is important that you take a short break every half hour and use this time to do an activity while standing.

You can walk around your office, stretch, or even do some squats. These short breaks can help increase your energy and improve your productivity.

When you stand up, make sure your weight is evenly distributed on both feet. Many people stand against a wall or put weight on one leg. Posture is important and standing is most beneficial when done correctly.

Take the stairs at work or at home, every day. He climbs at least 4 floors every day. This healthy habit can become part of your daily routine, as this will automatically add more steps.

Park your car as far away as possible, keep at least 500 steps between your car and your destination. If you live close to work, consider walking or biking instead of driving.

Once a week, walk around your neighborhood or take your child to school/park/friend’s house/restaurant, etc. Walking is good not only as an activity, but also for building strong community ties and for the environment.

Once a week, do at least one task that the house helper or an appliance is currently doing: do your own laundry, do the dishes for the whole house, sweep and clean your house. These chores can be a great way to stay active and get some necessary chores done around your home.

Cook and/or clean up after the family has eaten at least once a week.

After dinner, take at least 100 steps. Walking after eating can help improve digestion and reduce the risk of developing type 2 diabetes.

It’s important to remember that physical activity doesn’t have to be strenuous or done in a gym.

Walking, bicycling, swimming, dancing, gardening, and other daily activities can be great ways to stay active and avoid a sedentary lifestyle.

In addition, it is recommended that adults get at least 150 minutes of moderate physical activity or 75 minutes of vigorous physical activity per week, spread out.