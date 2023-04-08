Authorities managed to seize more than 27 weapons, cartridges and chargers at a home in Juárez, Chiapas

Chiapas.- This Friday the Secretary of National Defense (Sedena), reported the seizure of an arsenal, cars and drugs in Chiapas.

According to what was reported by the national security agency, the seizure was carried out on April 5 of this year in coordination with the Attorney General of the Republic (FGR), after locating a property in the municipality of Juárez that was used to carry out alleged illegal activities.

It was through coordinated intelligence work that the address was located in the aforementioned town, which was preceded by a search after the release of the investigative technique order.

As a result of the operation, the Sedena reported the seizure of the following weapons;

27 long guns.

2 short weapons

6 grenades.

1,837 cartridges.

51 chargers.

13 bags with possible marijuana.

2 bags of probable methamphetamine.

5 vehicles.

1 property.