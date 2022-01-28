San Luis Potosí.- Elements of the Secretariat of National Defense (Sedena), through the National Addiction Prevention Strategy Together for Peace, seized a vehicle that was secretly transporting 130 substance packages with the characteristics of cocaine in San Luis Potosi.

According to what was reported, this seizure took place on January 25, after Mexican Army personnel detected the narcotic in the Military Security Post in the municipality of Villa Aista, San Luis Potosi.

It was after carrying out a review of a truck with a gondola that three hidden compartments were located where 130 packages of a white paste weighing 134 kilograms were transported.

The drug was detected in hidden compartments

As a result of this operation, the military personnel also arrested two people, and secured the drug as well as the vehicle in which it was transported, making them available to the corresponding authorities.

The Sedena reported that with this assurance it is prevented that nearly 400,000 doses of this type of addictive substance reach Mexican youth and affect their comprehensive development.

It should be remembered that this week elements of the Army and Air Force seized a Cessna 206-type aircraft with 338 kilograms of various drugs, in Hermosillo, Sonora.

Among the seized narcotics was found; 180 kilograms of cocaine, 65 kilograms of fentanyl, 52 kilograms of heroin, 39 kilograms of methamphetamine, 2 kilograms of benzodiazepines and one kilogram of narcotics.