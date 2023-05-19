They rescue a woman who was deprived of her liberty In a house in the San Agustín neighborhood in Tlajomulco, various bags with human remains that correspond to a male person were located in the place.

The State Attorney’s Office reported that received reports to the emergency number 911 about several men forcibly bringing a person into a home.

After this, elements of the Sedena undertook the task of investigating and sighted several armed individuals at the scene, in addition to hearing a woman’s cries for help.

“Given the presumption of a criminal act and to guarantee the protection of a possible victim, they entered the place where they managed to detain those who were identified as 24-year-old Pedro H.; Juan L., 21, and a 17-year-old adolescent, as well as the release and protection of the woman victim of the deprivation of his liberty”, said the Prosecutor’s Office.

In addition, various bags with remains presumably of a manadded the agency.

The Sedena informed the Public Prosecutor of the situation, for which the three indicated were placed at the disposal of a Control Judge, who will define their legal situation for the crimes of aggravated disappearance committed by individuals, rape, homicide and possession of firearms. for the exclusive use of the Army and Armed Forces.

