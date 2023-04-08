The state of San Luis Potosi is under siege six criminal organizations that fight for control region of. This is because this state is an intermediate point between the most important cities in the country and has four large ports.

According toa report of the Secretary of National Defense (SEDENA), Los Zetas, the Gulf Cartel (CDG) and the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG) are some of the most dangerous groups in Mexico present in the state. However, these groups not only face each otherbut also to San Luis Potosí New Generation Cartel (CSLPNG), United Cartel of the Huasteca and La Familia Michoacana.

The SEDENA report prepared by the Second Military Sector in San Luis Potosí and released by the Guacamaya hacktivists, details the presence of each criminal group in the state’s municipalities.

Los Zetas have a presence in several municipalitieswhile the CDG and the Espartano operative cells, Grupo Squalo El Señor de la P and Escorpión, operate in various places. The CJNG has also settled in several cities of San Luis Potosí, as well as the CSLPNG and the United Huasteca Cartel.

It is mentioned that Alejandro Ochoa Gracia and/or García, El Ingeniero Cano, is the financial coordinator of the Grupo Squalo cell.

It is also claimed that Ochoa Gracia is dedicated to the collection of businessmen and businesses in the Huasteca area, as well as the Tamuin transport union. He has as bodyguards the individuals known as El Chema and Eduardo Gutiérrez, El Chuletas.