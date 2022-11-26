Hidalgo, Michoacán.- After a confrontation between armed civilians, the body of a man was located and three people were arrestedin the municipality of Hidalgo, by the staff of the Ministry of National Defense (SEDENA), in conjunction with the National Guard (GN) and Civil Guard of Michoacán.

The reports of the shooting were made by the people of Huajúmbarosite where the armed confrontation took place, this led to the mobilization of security forces.

in the mountains from Huajumbaro firearm detonations were heard; Therefore, the members of the Civil and National Guards, in coordination with the Mexican Army, went immediately to prevent any attack against the population.

At the site they found two males wounded by gunshots and an unharmed minor.Therefore, the injured were taken to a nearby hospital and the minor was insured.

The lifeless body of another man was also located; three long firearms and three chargers that were confiscated and made available to the competent authority, in order to carry out the corresponding proceedings.

The troops notified the State Attorney General’s Office, who arrived at the site in order to remove the body and begin the investigations related to the homicide and the armed attack.

Through local media they have disseminated information about the detainees and the deceased person, point out that they are alleged members of the “Los Correa” cartel, a criminal organization that has a presence in this area of ​​the state.