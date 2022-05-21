Los Mochis, Sinaloa.- The Secretary of National Defense (Sedena) makes an attentive invitation a society in general to attend to the ‘Sunday Walk’.

The event will take place on Sunday May 22 in the 89th Infantry Battalion located at kilometer 11.5 on the International Highway Mexico 15 in the vicinity of San Miguel Zapotitlan, Ahome, Sinaloa.

The schedule will be from 08:00 to 12:00. They can bring bicycles, it is totally free and there will be hydration points.