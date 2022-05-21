Los Mochis, Sinaloa.- The Secretary of National Defense (Sedena) makes an attentive invitation a society in general to attend to the ‘Sunday Walk’.
The event will take place on Sunday May 22 in the 89th Infantry Battalion located at kilometer 11.5 on the International Highway Mexico 15 in the vicinity of San Miguel Zapotitlan, Ahome, Sinaloa.
The schedule will be from 08:00 to 12:00. They can bring bicycles, it is totally free and there will be hydration points.
He was born in Salvador Alvarado, (Guamúchil) in 1978, graduated from the Communication Sciences career at the Universidad de Occidente in the first generation 1997-2001. Since September 22, 2004, he started working at El Debate de Sinaloa. I have served as editor of the newspaper La i in Culiacán, of the police note of the Culiacán Debate, in La i of Los Mochis and Guasave. I am currently editor-police reporter for the newspaper El Debate de Los Mochis. I have covered confrontations in the mountainous zone of Sinaloa and other entities of the country. One of the most important coverages was the capture of El ‘Chapo’ Guzmán in Los Mochis, Sinaloa. I have attended different courses for journalists in Los Mochis, Guasave, Culiacán, Mexico City, Toluca and Guatemala.
