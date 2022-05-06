THE FIRST INCIDENT documented between a plane that landed at the Mexico City International Airport (AICM) and another that took off from the Felipe Ángeles International Airport (AIFA) on a collision course, occurred on April 2 last.

It was Volaris flight 1013, which runs Enrique Beltranenawhich encountered an aircraft from the Ministry of National Defense (Sedena), commanded by Luis Cresencio Sandoval, with registration XCBDM.

This, like many other incidents that we have related in this space, wanted to be hidden by Navigation Services in the Mexican Air Space (Seneam), which directs Victor Hernandez.

But it happens that the director of Accident and Incident Investigation of the Secretariat of Infrastructure, Communications and Transportation, Constantino Tercero, has the precise instruction to document all incidents.

The order of the Undersecretary of Transportation, Rogelio Jimenez Ponswas very precise: document all the incidents that occur so that the responsibility for any event is attributed to the person who has been directly in charge of these problems being addressed and resolved, that is, the aforementioned Hernández.

Everyone agrees on one thing: Seneam’s incumbent must go as soon as possible. It is an open secret that the decision to remove him from the post has already been made, mainly due to his lack of expertise in handling airspace redesign.

But also because of his desire to hide the incidents that are multiplying and because his commitment to the famous PBN (Performance Based Navigation) to make the AIFA operation compatible with the AICM was a fiasco, recognized even by the French consultancy NavBlue, which only charged her six million euros and disappeared from the map without having finished the job for which she was hired.

The reason for this is very simple: without the support of expert controllers in the Valley of Mexico area (most of whom were either fired or demoted to other functions) NavBlue could not know how traffic control is actually handled. air traffic in the area where there is conflict between the approaches and takeoffs of both airports.

That is why the final procedures were not even published in the PIA or in Jeppesen and all the problems that have arisen with the redesign of the airspace of the Valley of Mexico that was introduced to the races on March 25, 2021, were attributed to him. to NavBlue advisors.

Tired of the lack of knowledge and support, the French left. The Sedena, worried, sent three retired soldiers who did not know what to do, but they realized the chaos inside the Seneam and then the director of that organization, Hernández, entrusted the matter to three novice controllers, who did not manage to do it well .

Among the most notorious blunders is that when entering the information into the radar systems, serious errors were made in a hurry, but they will take a long time to realize; the training for the inauguration of the Felipe Ángeles, like all of this administration, was done outside of all norms.

The design of the airspace was carried out with errors and without practicing all the conditions that may arise in a simulator. In short: a disaster.

Since he learned that he will leave, Hernández has dedicated himself to getting his close ones a controller position. Thus, his son of his of the same name, the son of Raul Gumersindo Campillathe girlfriend of the Toluca station, Areli Gallardoas well as his brother and sister-in-law, have already obtained brand-new positions.

However, given the lack of action by the authorities, one of those covered to replace Hernández, Ricardo Torres Muelas, began to move to promise promotions, jobs, overtime to those close to him and threaten his detractors with dismissal. This further deteriorates the battered work environment.

For now, before leaving, Hernández has the last enemies he failed to get rid of tested so they can’t get their license endorsement and leave with him.

That’s how they spend it.

THEY HAD TO BE foreign pilots affiliated with the International Federation of Airline Pilots Associations (IFALPA), which is chaired by Jack Netskar, those who warned yesterday about what we have been denouncing here for months: the growing incidents in the airspace of the Valley of Mexico. The most important organization of commercial pilots in the world warned its members yesterday about the growing risks that exist in the approaches to the AICM since the AIFA began to operate, despite the fact that it barely has six daily flights. IFALPA expressed its concern about a situation that the experts had already pointed out would happen with the redesign of the airspace: the depletion of the jet fuel in the planes because the approaches were longer. But the jewel of the warnings in his communication is concentrated in this recommendation: “If you receive an authorization that you consider questionable, resolve it to your satisfaction.” In other words, if things get complicated when heading to the Mexico City airport, do not trust the instructions that the Seneam air traffic controllers may give you and act according to your own best judgment. Like that or more clear?

IN THE ADMINISTRATION of the former governor of Baja California, Jaime Bonilla, the contract with the company Aguas de Rosarito, a subsidiary in Mexico of the foreign company Consolidated Water, was suspended. Due to this cancellation, the Aguas de Rosarito company is suing the current Baja California government for compensation of 51 million dollars. The cessation of the agreement was operated by the former head of Water Management, Sanitation and Protection, Solomon FaceY Amador Rodriguez, the former Secretary General of the Government of Bonilla. What caught the attention of the State Civil Service, which is already involved in the case, is that Milton Rubio Diaz, legal representative of Aguas de Rosarito, is very close to Bonillista officials Faz and Rodríguez. The local Public Function presumes that the cancellation was made in order to promote the compensation claim.

SO NOTHING, WHAT Yesterday they dictated the order of formal prison to Eustaquio de Nicolás. The Sinaloan businessman is going to have to stay in the Prison East for the duration of his process. As I informed you exactly a week ago on Twitter, the former president of Grupo Homex is being accused by Bancomext of defrauding a loan of 456 million pesos that it gave him in October 2013, which was restructured in 2015 and that the same second-tier bank floor considered it resolved in 2017. But now the administration of Luis Antonio Ramirez A complaint revived him last April. The one who already got into analyzing the case of “Tato” is the Secretary of the Interior, the “I’m going to all” Adam Augusto Lopez.