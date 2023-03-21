The state of Chiapas maintains relatively low levels of insecurity revealed the Secretary of National Defense (Sedena), which highlighted some aspects of criminal incidence and security in the entity.

The data was presented during the morning press conference led by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador in Chiapas, where the Secretary of National Defense, Luis Crescencio Sandoval González, announced some actions carried out for the benefit of the state.

In relation to the crimes in the entity, he explained that Chiapas is at the national level in transport theft in 22/o. place, kidnapping on 25/o. place, extortion and intentional homicides on 26/o. place, theft of vehicles in 30/o. place, high impact crimes in 31/o. place, house robbery in 32/o. place; as regards human trafficking, it remains at 26/o. place.

Meanwhile, in public security, Chiapas has 9,989 police officers (2,113 state and 7,876 municipal), of which 8,767 are operational.

While, in federal security forces, Chiapas has 9,176 members of the Mexican Army and Air Force, 1,701 from the Secretary of the Navy and 3,860 from the National Guard, who work in coordination with public security forces.

Regarding the allocation of federal and state resources in public security matters, in relation to the Contribution Fund for Public Security, the state of Chiapas has a total of $313.3 million pesos and $4,975.3 million pesos for the Strengthening of Municipalities and Territorial Demarcations.

The Sedena also reported that during the present six-year term, the most relevant assurances are; 1,853 kg of marijuana, 30,629 kg of cocaine, 126 vials of fentanyl, 9 kg of methamphetamine, 3 landing strips, 1,377 detainees, 1,263 vehicles, 38 boats, 4 semi-submersibles, 30 aircraft, 472 firearms, 42,976 cartridges, 1,342 chargers , 112 grenades, $13.4 million pesos, 673,264 dollars and 208,633 liters of fuel.