Aguililla, Michoacán.- They located abandoned weapons in the El Limoncito community in Aguililla, among the things protected there is a firearm, cartridges, chargers and ballistic equipment.

The Secretary of Security of the State of Michoacán reported on the finding, emphasizing that the weapons were located during rounds made by the elements that make up the BOI (Interinstitutional Operations Base) that has a permanent presence in the Tierra Caliente area.

The officers located a firearm type M4, caliber 5.56×45 millimeters, in addition to chargers, cartridges and ballistic vests abandoned on site; Immediately, everything was secured and made available to the competent authority in order to carry out the legal actions.

In the Buenavista-Aguililla area, inter-institutional operations are permanently carried out to restore peace, in which elements of the Michoacán Public Security Secretariats (SSP), elements of the National Defense (Sedena), as well as of the National Guard (GN).

During one of these operations is that the location of the weapons mentioned above was achieved.

The SSP reported that the elements of the three orders of government carried out surveillance tours and reconnaissance sweeps in Michoacán, punctually on the road Buenavista-Aguilillaat the height of Los Limoncitos.

We recommend you read:

In the images released by the SSP itself, it can be seen that seized 6 ballistic plates, a long gun, six chargers, and 141 useful cartridges.