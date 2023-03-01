Tamaulipas.- Two days froml armed confrontation between soldiers and armed men in the border town of Nuevo Laredo, Tamaulipas, the Secretary of National Defense (sedena) gives the Official version of the facts and confirms the death of five presumed criminals.

The events occurred around 4:50 a.m. on Sunday, February 26 of this year, while military personnel from an Operations Base deployed in Nuevo Laredo were conducting a tour of an urban area, in support of the public security structure, heard firearm detonations and ventured to investigate where they came from.

Subsequently, the uniformed officers noticed the presence of a pick-up vehicle with seven passengers, who were speeding in an untimely and evasive manner. The suspects only stopped their march when they collided with another unit that was parked.

Upon hearing the impact and potential danger of the armed men, the military personnel prepared to activate their weapons. This event is being investigated by authorities in order to determine the veracity of the facts.

“Preliminarily, one unharmed person, one wounded and five lifeless people were observed; The person who was injured was given care, requesting the support of an ambulance to be evacuated to a health facility, “said Sedena through an official statement.

Given the situation described above, the Sedena carried out the following actions: