Tamaulipas.- Two days froml armed confrontation between soldiers and armed men in the border town of Nuevo Laredo, Tamaulipas, the Secretary of National Defense (sedena) gives the Official version of the facts and confirms the death of five presumed criminals.
The events occurred around 4:50 a.m. on Sunday, February 26 of this year, while military personnel from an Operations Base deployed in Nuevo Laredo were conducting a tour of an urban area, in support of the public security structure, heard firearm detonations and ventured to investigate where they came from.
Subsequently, the uniformed officers noticed the presence of a pick-up vehicle with seven passengers, who were speeding in an untimely and evasive manner. The suspects only stopped their march when they collided with another unit that was parked.
Upon hearing the impact and potential danger of the armed men, the military personnel prepared to activate their weapons. This event is being investigated by authorities in order to determine the veracity of the facts.
“Preliminarily, one unharmed person, one wounded and five lifeless people were observed; The person who was injured was given care, requesting the support of an ambulance to be evacuated to a health facility, “said Sedena through an official statement.
We recommend you read:
Given the situation described above, the Sedena carried out the following actions:
- Coordination with the Attorney General of the Republic, in order to collaborate with the investigations and proceedings for the integration of the investigation folder.
- Coordination and close collaboration with the National Human Rights Commission, in order to facilitate their investigations.
- Corresponding investigations of the General Prosecutor of Military Justice, regarding the actions carried out by the personnel involved in the field of military jurisdiction.
- Open dialogue with families, through the Citizen Liaison Unit of the Ministry of National Defense, to provide the attention that corresponds in this type of case.
- The Mexican Army and Air Force endorse their commitment to work in strict adherence to the rule of law and with full respect for human rights, providing all facilities to the authorities and national and state organizations that defend human rights, abiding by any resolution determined by the authorities.
#Sedena #confirms #confrontation #Nuevo #Laredo #Tamaulipas #left #dead
Leave a Reply