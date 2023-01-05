Mexico City.- The Sinaloa Cartel carries out 19 blockades after the arrest of Ovidio Guzmánon the morning of Thursday, January 5.

Luis Crescencio Sandoval Gonzalez, Secretary of National Defense of Mexico confirmed that there were 19 points in Sinaloa where blockades were registered by members of the criminal group led by Ovidio Guzmán.

“Moments after the arrest, cells members of his criminal group carried out 19 blockades and armed attacks in different parts of the city of Culiacánamong which the Federal International Airport of Culiacán and the Military Air Base Number 10 stand out”, declared the general at a press conference.

He added that the accesses to Culiacán were blockedfour of them in the city of Los Mochis and two more on the way out to Costa Rica, Sinaloa.

Sandoval González stated that the Sedena and National Guard carry out land tours and the Mexican Air Force by air “to help the civil authorities to restore public order and the rule of law.”

For her part, the Secretary of Public Security, Rosa Icela Rodríguez asked citizens to avoid sharing false news.

“We request that you do not share false or unverified informationthese are moments to be united, society and the Government (…) finally to reiterate, we have not come to win a war, we have come to build peace”, declared Rosa Icela.

We recommend you read: