Mexico.- The Ministry of National Defense (sedena) awarded contracts to Grupo Andradenewspaper owner The Herald of Mexicofor a total of 8 thousand 147 million pesoswhich are added to the other million-dollar contracts that the company has already won during the government of Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO).

In accordance with Reform, Grupo Andrade obtained two tenders from Sedena to deliver 6 thousand 509 patrol cars and pick up trucks for the National Guard (GN), confirming its status as the main supplier of vehicles to the AMLO government.

On February 14 and 15, Angar Azcapotzalco and Autoangarsubsidiaries of the company, won the contracts to supply 4,509 double-cab 4×4 pick-up trucks and 2,000 radio patrols to the Sedena for a total of 8 thousand 147 million pesos, with VAT included.

As of 2020, Grupo Andrade began to earn contracts with the 4T for at least 1,727 million pesos for GN vehicles, but this time the amount of the tenders was so large that it is equivalent to 40% of the budget of the National Electoral Institute (INE) for 2023, or 43% of the budget of the Mexico City Metro.

The unit price of the vehicles for the GN will be 1.2 million pesos, almost double the cost of the first generation of 2,234 Cheyenne trucks that the company sold to Sedena in 2020.

Grupo Andrade will supply 6,509 vehicles to the GN thanks to its new contracts with Sedena. Photo: Darkroom

Andrade offered the lowest price in the tender for the patrol cars, while only two other companies competed to supply the pick ups, one of which asked for 0.2% less, but was disqualified by the Sedena in favor of the company it owns. The Herald.

Among the criteria that Sedena considers to award contracts in its tenders is the necessary experience in similar contracts, where at this point almost no company can compete with Grupo Andrade.

The Autoangar subsidiary, which will deliver the patrol cars, is a Chrysler distributor, and the 2,000 units represent 3.4% of the sales of that brand in Mexico in 2022, while the 4,409 pickups are equivalent to 2.7% of total sales. from General Motors last year.

In addition, the Sedena is in the process of purchasing for the National Guard 15 SUVs with the highest level of armor, 50 advanced emergency ambulances, 114 10,000-liter tankers, and 44 tractor-trailers and other heavy vehicles.

It should be noted that the resources for these contracts do not come from the Expenditure Budget, but from the Military Trust for Equipment Payment and Administrationwhich had a balance of 42 thousand 334 billion pesos at the end of 2022.

Although in the public sector vehicle purchases are less and less frequent, since leases have been preferred for years, this practice is maintained in the Judiciary and security areas, as is the case of the Sedena.

