At this time, CDMX has around five active forest fires, according to the Ministry of the Environment (Headquarters) from the capital, while highlighting that brigade members are already working in their combat.

Through its social networks, the local unit reported five forest fires during the last hour, to which another three would be added during the previous one, with these incidents predominating in the mayor’s offices. high milpa and Tlalpan.

And although for the moment he did not detail the impact of the flames on the ground, he stressed that they are registered in the following places:

high milpa Tlaltenamic area, in San Pedro Atocpan Southern area of ​​the CEA (Environmental Education Center) of San Juan Tepenahua Place Jerusalem, in San Pedro Atocpan Tepetlehualo area, in Santa Ana Tlacotenco Zoyucalco area, in San Lorenzo Tlacoyucan (2:00 p.m.)

Tlalpan Cuatillo Grande area, in Topilejo La Reja area, in Topilejo (2:00 p.m.) Paraje Sur Tlapancos, in Ajusco (2:00 p.m.)



While a couple of hours before the Heroic Fire Department of CDMX and the Secretariat of Comprehensive Risk Management and Civil Protection (SGIRPC) fought the dry grass and leaf litter fire in the wooded area of ​​the Lomas de Chamizal neighborhood, in the city hall Cuajimalpa.

Similarly, a fire was recorded, which ended with garbage and tires on one side of Eje 5 Sur, in the Central de Abasto neighborhood, of the mayor’s office Iztapalapawith no injuries reported in any of the cases.

And the weather?

On the other hand, Mexico City registers an average temperature of 24 degrees Celsiuswith a relative humidity of 8 percent, while until 3:00 p.m. the authorities highlighted a UV index of 7 points, when at 2:00 p.m. it still exceeded 11.

Meanwhile, with a wind speed of just 12 kilometers per hour, the effects of the fires and heat on CDMX would already begin to be felt, with a Bad air quality index in the city halls. Coyoacan and Xochimilcowith a High health risk, while in the metropolitan area the quality is Acceptable with Moderate risk.

While it stands out that the measurement station located in the Tlalpan mayor’s office was marked as out of service for maintenance and now would report an Acceptable quality index, while there is no data in Milpa Alta.