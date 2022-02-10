The Secretariat of the Environment (Sedema) of Mexico City reports on the recovery of a hectare of conservation land in Ampliación Mamasco, San Francisco Tlaltenco, in the Tláhuac mayor’s office, within the Sierra de Santa Catarina Natural Protected Area (ANP):

Personnel from the General Directorates of Inspection and Environmental Surveillance (DGIVA) and the Natural Resources and Rural Development Commission (CORENADR) of Sedema, police officers from the Secretariat of Citizen Security (SSC) and workers from the mayor’s office participated in the recovery. Tlahuac.

In accordance with the Law and with strict adherence to the action protocol and respect for human rights, the corresponding steps were taken to recover this hectare which, as part of the Conservation Land, provides environmental services to Mexico City.

The recovery of conservation land was carried out on January 27 and February 9, 2022.

“With actions like this, deforestation is prevented and the presence of irregular human settlements that affect Conservation Land or Natural Protected Areas is prevented, in addition to complying with current environmental legislation, protecting the natural heritage of all and everyone,” the agency said in a statement.

The Sierra de Santa Catarina is a Protected Natural Area with the category of Priority Zone for the Preservation and Conservation of the Ecological Balance, made up of a mountain range with an area of ​​748.5 hectares, located in the southeast of Mexico City, in the Tláhuac and Iztapalapa.