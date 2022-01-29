The government of Rubén Rocha Moya took an important step in local development strategies that envisage that the “rheumatic elephant” that the state apparatus has become can walk, and leave behind that chimera of thinking about our future as a result of the López Obrador agenda. .

This is the Incúbate program, promoted by Sedeco, headed by businessman Javier Gaxiola Coppel.

Its objective is to identify entrepreneurs, owners of small and medium-sized companies, startups and freelancers to offer them incubation coverage and financial consulting with digital tools that favor the professionalization, consolidation and permanence of their market. It is aimed at 300 entrepreneurs who have a project in the development stage, giving priority to those based in Sinaloa, although it is offered to other states and countries.

It aims to root an entrepreneurial culture and development of financial skills supported by artificial intelligence, which in Sinaloa will find fertile ground because in recent years there has been an accelerated growth of self-employment among young people, women and men.

This is not just another program, but rather part of the new public policies to compete in the digital world of business. It is very important that, in all areas of business, educational, and cultural activities, progress is made in initiatives of this nature. Because one swallow does not make a summer.

A region is responsible for its own future and multiple policies focused on creating a competitive, sustainable, innovative economy that generates high income and benefits for workers are necessary. Policies are required to mobilize all the endogenous potential, take advantage of idle resources and capacities, improve the labor force, support existing companies and favor the creation of others, increase support in credits, technology and incubation. Likewise, we must persist in attracting exogenous resources, investment, companies, technologies and embed them in the economic fabric. For this, a comprehensive vision is needed that gives coherence to the simultaneous interventions carried out by governments and that are currently insufficiently articulated. We hope that the State Development Plan will have that vision of the future. Incubate is a sign that it can be done.

Important decision in the UAS

The University Council made a transcendent decision to return activities in person. The rector Madueña Molina shows vision and prudence to remove the UAS from the ostracism in which the pandemic and the rectorship of Guerra Liera plunged it. The Institution must show itself capable of reactivating the educational system and becoming an example for the rest of the schools and universities. The institution cannot continue with electoral agendas that damage academic life. His main challenge is not only to return to classrooms, workers to offices and researchers to their cubicles. Casa Rosalina must undertake a comprehensive reform of its internal organization, educational offerings, teaching systems, and human resource management to leave behind an obsolete university model in the world of the knowledge economy and civilization in crisis. It requires that profiles, courses, schools, programs, dependencies, regulations, relations with the government and productive sectors be reinvented.

Leading this task corresponds to Jesús Madueña.

We are pleased with the appointment of Dr. Carlos Karam at the head of Confie. This is promising for local research. We expect inclusive approaches that are failing at the national level.

Excellent news the admission to the SNI of three professors from the Pedagogical University of the State of Sinaloa. Congratulations to doctors Silvia Evelyn Ward Bringas, Erick Zorobabel Vargas Castro and Daniel García.