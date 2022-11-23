The sedan car segment has always witnessed a rivalry between models Toyota Corolla and Honda Civic in the dispute for consumer preference. And not even the recent invasion of SUVs in the market changed this fight between the vehicles of the Japanese brands.
According to a survey carried out by Webmotors, Corolla and Civic are the used three-volume models most sought after by Brazilians in 2022, until the month of October.
Regarding 0Km cars, the Corolla is the leader in searches, followed by the BMW 320i and the City, current Honda representative in this category, since the Civic is no longer sold in the domestic market. But a return of the model is expected in 2023.
The ten most searched sedan models, between used and 0 km, were:
used sedans
1st – Honda Civic
2nd – Toyota Corolla
3rd – Volkswagen Jetta
4th – BMW 320i
5th – Honda City
6th – Chevrolet Cruze
7th – Chevrolet Prisma
8th – Ford Fusion
9th – Volkswagen Voyage
10th – Mercedes-Benz C180
0 km sedans
1st – Toyota Corolla
2nd – BMW 320i
3rd – Honda City
4th – Chevrolet Onix
5th – Audi A3
6th – Caoa Chery Arrizo 6
7th – Nissan Versa
8th – Audi RS e-tron GT
9th – Fiat Cronos
10th – Volkswagen Jetta
