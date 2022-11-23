The sedan car segment has always witnessed a rivalry between models Toyota Corolla and Honda Civic in the dispute for consumer preference. And not even the recent invasion of SUVs in the market changed this fight between the vehicles of the Japanese brands.

According to a survey carried out by Webmotors, Corolla and Civic are the used three-volume models most sought after by Brazilians in 2022, until the month of October.

Regarding 0Km cars, the Corolla is the leader in searches, followed by the BMW 320i and the City, current Honda representative in this category, since the Civic is no longer sold in the domestic market. But a return of the model is expected in 2023.

The ten most searched sedan models, between used and 0 km, were:

used sedans

1st – Honda Civic

2nd – Toyota Corolla

3rd – Volkswagen Jetta

4th – BMW 320i

5th – Honda City

6th – Chevrolet Cruze

7th – Chevrolet Prisma

8th – Ford Fusion

9th – Volkswagen Voyage

10th – Mercedes-Benz C180

0 km sedans

1st – Toyota Corolla

2nd – BMW 320i

3rd – Honda City

4th – Chevrolet Onix

5th – Audi A3

6th – Caoa Chery Arrizo 6

7th – Nissan Versa

8th – Audi RS e-tron GT

9th – Fiat Cronos

10th – Volkswagen Jetta