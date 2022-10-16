Heading towards re-election that would give him an unprecedented third term, the Chinese leader, Xi Jinping, focused his speech, at the opening of the 20th Congress of the Communist Party, on the fight against Covid-19, national security and his opposition to a Taiwan’s eventual independence by ensuring that it will never give up the possibility of the use of force.

The general secretary of the Communist Party of China, PCCh, and leader of the Asian giant, Xi Jinping, inaugurated the 20th Congress of the formation, strengthening his position as the most influential figure in China in decades.

The Congress was closely watched by businesses, governments and the public looking for signs of official direction from the Asian nation that is experiencing a painful economic downturn, a new escalation of tension with Washington and its Asian neighbors on trade, technology and security. .

“The next five years will be crucial,” Xi said in an hour and 45-minute televised address at the Great Hall of the People, reiterating his slogan of “rejuvenating the Chinese nation,” including reviving the party’s role. as an economic and social leader, and which refers to what Xi considers a “golden age” after his seizure of power in 1949 by the communists.

The party is committed to creating a prosperous society by mid-century and returning China to its historical role as a political, economic and cultural leader. Beijing is hunting for its presence abroad with the launch of the multibillion-dollar New Silk Road, an initiative to build ports and other infrastructure in Asia, Africa and Latin America, in order to create great trade routes and expand the Beijing influence.

Zero Covid will continue, despite the economic cost

During the speech, Xi cited as an achievement his government’s harsh and controversial “zero covid” strategy, which more than two years after the start of the pandemic continues to force the closure of large cities to curb the spread of the virus.

“In response to the sudden outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, we insist on putting the people and their lives above all else, and tenaciously pursue a dynamic zero-COVID policy,” Xi said.

“We launched an all-out people’s war to fight the pandemic and protected the health and safety of the people to the greatest extent possible,” he added.

There will be no changes, he said, despite the economic cost that this implies. Earlier this week, banners criticizing Xi and the “zero covid” policy were hung on a pedestrian bridge over one of Beijing’s main thoroughfares, a rare act.

But the photos were quickly removed from social media and the popular messaging service WeChat closed the accounts that had forwarded them.

Congress applauds “reunification” with Taiwan

“In response to ‘independence’-seeking separatist activities and crude provocations from abroad, we have fought with determination, showing skill and strength to safeguard our sovereignty and territorial integrity,” Xi said of rising tensions with neighboring Taiwan, the island that China claims as its own and considers to be a rebellious province.

“We will pursue a peaceful reunification but we will never promise to give up the use of force as an option,” warned the CCP leader before defining China as a power that will promote world peace and that “will never seek hegemony” or “expansionism.”

The Great Hall of the People erupted in the biggest applause of the morning when the president assured that “reunification will be achieved”, and took the opportunity to refer to Hong Kong and the “turbulent developments” there. “The central government exercised its jurisdiction to ensure that Hong Kong was ruled by patriots. We restored order,” he said.

From Taipei came a prompt reaction. The office of the Presidency assured the island that it will not give up its sovereignty or give in when it comes to its freedom and democracy. He added that most Taiwanese oppose the “one country, two systems” model that Beijing promotes for the island.

Xi, heading for a third term

The Chinese leader is on track to obtain a third term, something unprecedented among his predecessors and that would make him the most powerful man in the Asian giant since Mao Zedong.

Xi’s probable third term raises suspicions among those who predict “a worsening of civil and political rights, which were already severely restricted, given that the authorities respond to complaints with more censorship, arbitrary arrests and repression,” according to the NGO Human Vigilancia de los derechos.

Amnesty International warned that extending Xi’s term would be a “human rights disaster”. In addition to conditions inside China, the body noted China’s efforts to “redefine the very meaning of human rights” at the United Nations.

Xi called for strengthening national security

“We will work faster to modernize military theory, personnel and weapons,” Xi promised in the speech, adding that “we will enhance the military’s strategic capabilities.”

The party’s military arm, the People’s Liberation Army, has to “safeguard China’s dignity and fundamental interests,” Xi said, referring to a list of territorial claims. China is the world’s second largest spender on weapons, after the United States, and is seeking to expand its power by developing ballistic missiles, aircraft carriers and overseas outposts.

“We must strengthen our sense of difficulty, adhere to bottom line thinking, be prepared for danger in peacetime, prepare for a rainy day, and be ready to endure great tests of high winds and waves,” he said.

Xi mentioned the word “security” or “protection” 73 times, compared to 55 times in 2017, state news agency Xinhua transcripts revealed, vowing that China will strengthen its ability to build a strategic deterrence capability.

During the Congress, Xi made no mention of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which Beijing refuses to condemn. In February, before the start of the war, Xi issued a joint statement with Russian President Vladimir Putin in which he said they had a “boundless” friendship.

With EFE and AP