Thursday, December 16, 2021
Security Yle: Emergency emergency services are very ill: sleep problems are common, many persevere with medication

December 15, 2021
Among other things, workers suffer from sleep problems and their sick leave is at alarmingly high levels.

15.12. 21:15

Emergency services on call well-being is Mightily according to the report collapsed. This also has implications for the safety of citizens and the Agency’s ability to function.

According to Yle, the increase in nausea is due to, among other things, the number of emergency calls, which has risen sharply compared to 2017. In 2017, one emergency officer answered an average of 5,600 emergency calls per year. In 2019, that number was a thousand more calls.

On call According to Yle, sick leave has risen to more than 21 days per person-year in 2021. In addition, the Emergency Response Center is under-resourced, with 480 emergency personnel working in the six emergency centers. According to Yle, it is dozens less than targeted.

According to Yle, employees generally suffer from sleep problems and many “persevere with medication” at work.

At worst employee nausea can lead to confusion and chaos. According to Yle, for example, rescue units have been alerted to the wrong address or help has not been sent in time.

Poor working conditions have also, according to Yle, led to at least two cases in which the person in need of assistance has died.

Many of the employees interviewed by Yle believe that the problems are due to poor management in the Emergency Response Centers and the information systems that have been put in place.

