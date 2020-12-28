Highlights: With the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya, there is a discussion on improving its security.

With the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya, there is a discussion to improve its security. To strengthen the security of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi, it is being revised and a draft has also been prepared. ADG SN Sabat, the nodal officer of the district who reached Ayodhya on a three-day visit, visited Ramlala and Hanumangarhi and took stock of its security. He also gave necessary guidelines after meeting with the officers of the district.

SN Sabat said that the security of Ram Janmabhoomi has become more important in the changing environment. Earlier there was only security of Ramlala seated, now this security has been done in two parts. In the first part, the temporary temple where Ramlala sits and the second where the construction of Ram temple has started. The safety of these two is important. The security of Ram Janmabhoomi is being revisited only with this. The revised draft of the security scheme has been prepared. Along with this, security attention is being taken at the entry point of the district. Guidelines have also been given regarding the traffic problem in Ayodhya city so that the problem of jam can be relieved in the city.

‘… which can affect panchayat elections’

On the other hand, ADG Zone SN Sabat tested the preparations for the upcoming panchayat elections and took feedback from the officials. He held a meeting with officials and directed to resolve the dispute at the village level itself to maintain peace during the panchayat elections. Along with this, he has also been directed to take action against the culprits who can influence the panchayat elections.