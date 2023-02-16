Security | “We lost a year” – According to a German researcher, Olaf Scholz’s declaration on putting the armed forces in order stalled for too long

At the weekend, the leaders of the world and Finland will gather in Munich for a security policy conference, where they will ask how the change of the era has been successful and what needs to be done next.

Three The day after Russia invaded Ukraine, on Sunday, something historic happened in Berlin.

The German parliament was called to an extraordinary session in the Reichstag. Chancellor Olaf Scholz gave a speech that raised hopes that Germany would put all its might into Ukraine.

Scholz spoke About Zeitenwende that is, about the change of the era.

He said that word many times. It has become a catchphrase during the year. Unfortunately, in Germany and elsewhere in the world, we have still had to ask what was promised Zeitenwende really disappeared.

On New Year’s Eve, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi tweeted thanks to Scholz About Zeitenwende and hoped that it would be completed in 2023 with “our common victory”.

Now, when it is almost a year since the beginning of the war of aggression against Russia, which shook the security of Europe and the entire world, world leaders will gather at the annual security conference in Munich this weekend.

The turn of the era announced by Germany is there to be weighed. How to bring security and peace to the world while the terrible war continues? Who could do even more, and what?

From Finland, the entire head of foreign and security policy will participate in the Munich meeting: the president Sauli NiinistöPrime Minister Sanna MarinMinister of Foreign Affairs Pekka HaavistoMinister of Defense Mikko Savola and Minister for Europe Titti Tuppurainen.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz called a special session of the German parliament three days after the Russian attack. Scholz declared that Germany was putting its armed forces in order.

Scholz’s the famous speech lasted half an hour. The German MPs gave a standing ovation both during the speech and at the end of it.

Scholz condemned the Russian president Vladimir Putin and promised support for Ukraine. But the special message was this: Germany is putting its own armed forces in order and spending an additional 100 billion euros in special funds.

It sounded terrifying. German Armed Forces, Bundeswehr, is, according to a common German saying, “saved broken”. In recent years, Germany has also participated in demanding operations from Afghanistan to Mali, but it would not be able to defend its own region by itself.

Germany has not considered defense capability necessary, until Scholz’s speech.

“Germany must finally be ready to defend its territory and its citizens against all forms of violence,” Scholz said.

In addition to applause, his speech evoked plenty of interjections. “Aha!” “Well how?” “How will it be paid?”, shouted representatives of the right-wing populist AfD between Scholz’s declarations.

Scholz announced that Germany will acquire F 35 fighters – the same as Finland – and armed drones.

“We need airplanes that fly, ships that can go to sea, and soldiers that have appropriate equipment for their tasks,” Scholz said.

In Finland, all this has been self-evident for decades, but Germany did not think war in Europe was possible.

Scholz’s speech could raise false expectations and be misunderstood, says the German foreign and security policy expert Ulrike Franke.

According to him, the reforms listed by Scholz had been on the list of security policy experts for years. Scholz simply announced that Germany is now doing what has been demanded of it for a long time.

More than two percent of GDP for defense was part of the promises.

“With those promises, you still can’t get flower deliveries from Washington,” says Franke.

According to Ulrike Franke, the West mentally lives in a peacetime state, even if support for Ukraine requires “wartime fashion”.

35-year-old Franke represents the security policy expertise of the millennial generation in Germany and is a prominent social debater.

He works as a researcher in Britain and regularly comments on German security issues in German, French and British media. He has a comprehensive understanding of what has become legendary Zeitenwende is.

First of all, Scholz stated that times have changed, says Franke. Scholz’s main message was not a promise of changing times, as some wanted to understand it.

But it aroused the enthusiasm of the researcher as well.

“I thought, wow. The Demari Chancellor said this and received a standing ovation. This could not have been imagined before the war. There was a change in the way of thinking. But for it to have continued and been effective, it would have needed political patronage.”

Germany’s the starting point for wartime was different from other European countries. Germany simply did not believe in war and thought that it was ahead of others in it.

According to Franke, the chancellor known for his foreign policy talent Angela Merkel never showed any interest in security policy. He didn’t talk much about it.

According to Franke, there are five journalists in Germany with more than 83 million people who know about security issues.

“I’m not even exaggerating,” he says.

“After the fall of the Berlin Wall, it seemed that a new era was about to begin. And then it was thought that the armed forces no longer have meaning or relevance, but only trade, economy, international organizations.”

Until it came Zeitenwende.

The spring of 2022 showed that Ukraine is capable of beating Russia better than the West had expected. It also showed that things happen very slowly outside of Ukraine.

According to Franke, the West – not just Germany – is still living in peacetime “mode”. In Ukraine, on the other hand, the state of war is also spiritual.

Germany, France, Britain or Finland are not at war, but in order for their military aid to Ukraine to be effective, the decisions should and should have been faster.

“If your back is against the wall and you have to defend yourself, you think differently and learn quickly. We in the West believe that it takes seven months to train a certain weapon system in order to know how to use it perfectly. In wartime mode, it can also happen in a few weeks, and it can still work quite well,” Franke compares.

“I have heard that the Ukrainians themselves program the coordination of various weapon systems, but there is not very accurate information about this. At first there was a bit of an air that it is an old Soviet country, do they even know how to use these systems. They have shown that they can.”

As a researcher Franke’s specialty is warplanes and new technology in war. For him, it has been remarkable how quickly Ukraine has taken over the technology.

“It is somewhat surprising that Russia has not been more successful in using drones. The fact that they had to seek help from Iran is interesting.”

In Ukraine, even the civilian population has been collecting data to support the defense since the beginning of the war. According to Franke, the big role of private companies is also worth noting.

“I’m not sure if it’s because Ukraine was prepared, but they are very good at innovating. Of course, they have also received a lot of support from the West. They also know how to use the help and data they receive in an innovative way.”

A real epochal change also in the state of mind of the West would have required an understanding of this.

Instead, the special allocation promised by Scholz will proceed according to “all the twists and turns of the bureaucracy invented by the Germans”. Only in December was the money actually put to use.

A Ukrainian soldier demonstrated the operation of an armed drone in Bahmut on February 9.

According to Franke, the common misconception was that Germany would immediately make the whole hundred billion stink. It is used for many years. The arms industry needs its own time.

One of the reasons for the slowness of change was also the Minister of Defense Christine LambrechtFranke admits when asked, although it is a bit ugly to scold the people in charge who have resigned.

“We lost a year. I’ve heard from the arms industry that he didn’t even talk to them about what was needed.”

“I think the biggest problem was that he didn’t take the challenge or the opportunity. There was a great opportunity, a common will, political support and money. But he did nothing.”

Now Germany has a new defense minister, Boris Pistoriusunder whose leadership things seem to be progressing more decisively.

The German defense minister changed on January 19. Christine Lambrecht (right) said the reason for her resignation was her treatment in the media. Boris Pistorius (centre) is the new Minister of Defence.

According to Franke, where Germany has failed badly is communication. Every decision on arms aid to Ukraine has been made under pressure. If made on time and on my own initiative, the same decisions could have received applause.

As a German living in Britain, Franke knows exactly what is thought of Germany. It’s not pretty.

“I’m really struggling with this German barking. Many things have gone wrong, but Germany still does a lot. It’s incredible what kind of narrative is attached to Germany. It’s just not true.”

It is often doubted whether Germany will even survive its NATO obligations. According to Franke, Germany has always fulfilled all its obligations to NATO, even though it has sometimes caused pain.

“On the other hand, the British, who are always self-confident and also critical of Germany, may not be able to take responsibility for a very rapid action force after Germany’s withdrawal,” he says.

The era change also changes people’s minds, at least it probably should.

In Germany, the appeals of “peace activists”, the addresses of left-wing politicians and cultural people demanding an end to arms exports are known. Peace activists fail to say that the end of arms aid would mean the defeat of Ukraine and the victory of Putin’s imperialist goals.

Of course, not everyone supports addresses, and Franke has seen a change in people’s minds. Before the start of the war of aggression, after his media appearances, he always received mail accusing him of warmongering.

“They asked if I don’t know history, if my grandparents haven’t told about the war.”

These letters and e-mails only came from Germany, not from France or Britain, where he also appears frequently. But now he is also receiving positive feedback from the Germans. It’s a change.

“Two years ago, I wrote a text from the perspective of a millennial criticizing the hubris of the Germans, the idea that we are better than others when we don’t prepare for war. But that thought is dead now. Now we realize that we were wrong.”