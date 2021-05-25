Security Video spreads from K-Market in Espoo: a guard considers a Romani woman suspected of being a shoplifter in the country very hard, a woman shouts she can’t breathe

Online a video is spread in which a guard knocks on the ground on Saturday and holds in his hands a Roman woman suspected of being a shoplifter in a grocery store in Espoo. The video published in connection with the story shows excerpts from the original video.

In a video released on Monday, the woman shouts on several occasions, for example, that she is not breathing and says the guard has broken her teeth. At the beginning, someone, possibly a videographer, shouts that you can’t pull anyone’s hair or strangle you. The video also shows that the woman is spitting on guard.

The situation takes several minutes. In the final stages, the video shows that bystanders are also intervening in the situation and demanding that the guard stop when the woman screams in pain. The guard instructs bystanders several times to go further until one of them starts calling the police.

The Länsi-Uusimaa police have launched a preliminary investigation into both the suspected robbery and the suspected assault.

The pre-trial investigation has only just begun and the police have not been informed any further. Police will consult those involved in the near future.

Espoo Merchant of Vallikallio, K-market in Lintuvaara Ilkka Kärkkäinen says the situation has started with the theft of the store and not everything that happened appears in the video spread online. He hasn’t been there himself, but says the store doesn’t accept that.

“It seems like excessive use of force, which is reprehensible. This in no way represents the values ​​of our trade, we should always be able to handle things by talking. ”

Kärkkäinen says that this is a security salesperson, ie an employee who acts as both a salesperson and a security guard, who is on the payroll of the security company and not the store.

Managing Director of Vartiointiliike Etelä-Suomen muuturva oy Petri Toivanen says they are waiting for action by the authorities. He says you need to look closely at all the recordings of the situation first, as a video shared online only shows part of the situation.

“We are waiting for police action, thereby monitoring natural actions regarding this guard. We cannot act until the situation has been properly investigated and the police, for example, have not taken the security card from him, ”says Toivanen.