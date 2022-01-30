The Formula E world championship has restarted in Saudi Arabia, the latest with second generation cars. Positive feedback emerges from the inaugural double E-Prix regarding the new technical regulations and the spectacle that the category is able to offer on tracks suitable for the current single-seaters, such as that of Diriyah. However, there is no lack of criticism for the management of the recovery maneuvers of Sims’ crashed single-seater at the end of the race on Saturday, which led to some excited moments generating many concerns about the safety of the drivers and placing the work of the race direction under investigation. At first Alexander Sims’ Mahindra crashed into the wall and stopped running at the exit of Turn 6, but the race was not neutralized with the Safety Car until the next pass. Despite the approximately 40 seconds available to take note of the situation and send the safety car to the track, the drivers were left free to run, passing in a group alongside Sims’ car, stopped on the trajectory with the driver still in the passenger compartment. All this took place in a particularly narrow and treacherous sector, both for the ease of losing control and for the succession of blind corners, which obstructed the drivers’ view of the positioning of the crashed car.

Once the Safety Car entered the track, the simultaneous entry of the recovery vehicle forced the entire group to slow down without warning near the accident and pass alongside it, albeit at low speeds. The main risk, however, emerged once the crashed Mahindra was lifted by the crane above the cars in transit a few centimeters away from the Halo and therefore from the heads of the drivers themselves, while the stewards were still intent on stabilizing the car suspended in the air. . Jean Eric Vergne expressed his opposition directly on his Twitter profile: “I am still shocked at how the race finale was handled. A crane on the track, the Safety Car that stops exactly behind you in a blind curve, with the result that the cars have piled up without being given any information … It seems people don’t learn from past mistakes“.

The race director Scot Elkins instead he illustrated to the editorial staff of RaceFans the dynamics of the decision-making process: “It should have been very simple. We know where the equipment is, we know where the accident is and we know where we will take the car after we have it back. In this case, the equipment was at turn 5, the accident occurred between turns 6 and 7 and we had an exit for the marshals at turn 8. For this reason, it should have been very simple: get out, retrieve the car, move it, deposit it and go back to racing. This was the intention. Furthermore, based on our history and what we have seen in the past, this should have taken about four minutes, but then it didn’t happen and this was the problem ”. The work of the track marshals is therefore also called into question, from which however the Federation should expect high standards when the safety of pilots and marshals themselves is at stake, even more so in a competition that boasts the title championship of the world.

Over the last few years, the FIA ​​has paid increasing attention to the issue of safety, in particular on the strength of the cars, also through the introduction of the Halo. However, all this is not sufficient if not accompanied by safety also in the procedural aspect, including the timing of neutralization of the race and the methods of recovery of a crashed car. It is also surprising how in other FIA competitions in some contexts the red flag was displayed even when not strictly necessary, while Diriyah preferred to continue under the Safety Car regime, a choice that in addition to not being the safest has in fact also ended the race more than ten minutes early.

Qualifications promoted

However, there are positive notes from the beginning of the season. The new qualification format set up along the lines of a single elimination tournament has garnered a wide consensus among professionals. The direct duels between the drivers on the flying lap and the progressive eliminations up to the final guarantee a high level of entertainment, while it is necessary to wait for a few more events to take stock and determine if the new format can correct one of the main critical issues of the past season. The 2020-2021 championship had ended with more than half of the grid still in contention for the title at the last race, a dynamic that certified the great performance balance of the category, but which also deprived the spectators of a common thread to be passionate about. season. As unpredictable as it was, the abundance of candidates for the title was dispersed and less exciting than a prolonged confrontation between a small group of pilots. The new qualifying format should therefore ensure less discontinuity and allow the balance of power to emerge throughout the championship. Previously, however, the leaders of the standings, being the first on the track at each qualifying session, suffered an important disadvantage, with the result of starting from the back of the grid and constantly scrambling the world ranking.

Despite the innovative component, the new format continues to reward the main quality required in qualifying, namely the speed on the flying lap. Compared to the past, however, there is the greater difficulty of putting together the perfect lap at each round of the tournament, without neglecting the need each time to be able to better prepare the tires during the launch lap. Specifically in terms of tires, the strategy of some teams to alternate the trains of covers available during each phase of the qualifying tournament was interesting.

The verdict of the inaugural double E-Prix is ​​confirmation of Mercedes’ competitiveness. The Frecce d’Argento scored two pole positions and a brace on Friday, with De Vries long in the lead also in Saturday’s race. Taking into consideration also the Venturi, a Mercedes-powered team, Saturday’s qualifying saw three Mercedes powertrains reach the semifinals, with Vandoorne eliminated in the first round solely for a driving error. The dominance of the Mercedes powetrains continued with the success of Mortara, correlated from the third place of Lucas di Grassi.

For the official Mercedes, the critical points appeared mainly in the procedures and race strategies, rather than in the competitiveness of the package. The decision to postpone Attack Mode for De Vries to Saturday compromised a potential win, as it not only forced the Dutchman to give up his lead in the race, but relegated him in the middle of the pack, with less freedom to set the step to manage energy and where the risk of being a victim of contact is always high.

Venturi confirmed the great competitiveness of the car already appreciated last season, due both to the Mercedes powertrain and to the set-up defined by the team. The Monegasque team can count on one of the best drivers in the discipline such as Edoardo Mortara, but above all on the immediate contribution of a veteran of Formula E, Lucas di Grassi. The Brazilian’s contribution will be crucial in the struggle between the manufacturers, saving the apprenticeship time needed by Norman Nato in 2021.

Porsche confirmed the great effectiveness of the car on a single lap, which however continues to be lacking in race pace compared to its direct competitors, although the situation has clearly improved in the E-Prix on Saturday compared to Friday.

However, there is also something to emerge in the Saudi weekend Jake Dennis. Andretti’s Briton had stood out in the second half of 2021, the year of his debut in the category, placing himself again at high levels also in the double inaugural stage of 2022. On Friday he finished in third place after starting from the second place on the grid, but pole position was within his reach as the time printed in the final in qualifying was slower than that recorded in the semifinals. On Saturday Dennis then juggled well within the group, moving up from eighth to fifth place. Judgment finally postponed for Antonio Giovinazzi: on both occasions the Apulian traveled at the rear of the group, but Formula E is known to be particularly strict with rookies due to the atypical driving style required by electric single-seaters. The difficulties for Giovinazzi are exacerbated by the Dragon Penske technical package, one of the least competitive on the grid. It is therefore necessary to give time to Antonio, who will be able to redeem himself in two weeks in Mexico City.