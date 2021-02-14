Security Twenty reading glasses sparked a strange privacy dispute that has lasted for years and is completely stuck

Non-fiction writer Matti Wiberg in the autumn of 2018, it bought reading euros from Specsavers for 20 euros. The optician did not guess who he was dealing with.

Namely, Wiberg is interested in data protection issues and is happy to test the procedures of the authorities.

Matti Wiberg­

The acquisition of reading glass progressed so that Wiberg ordered the glasses and then went a few days later to arrange them for the store.

During the mediation, it happened to Wiberg by chance that Specsavers had stored customer information about him in his database. Wiberg stated that he has not given permission to store his data and asked the seller to delete it.

The seller refused.

Wiberg began examining the seller: Does the company really need to know its customer’s phone number or email address if the customer buys it from € 20 reading glasses? How does the company store and use this information?

The seller could not answer. But he refused to delete the data.

Instead, the seller urged Wiberg to fill out the relevant online form on the company’s website.

Wiberg began filling out the form. In order to delete the information, a large amount of mandatory information had to be filled in the form, such as name, address, personal identity number, e-mail address, telephone number, as well as information about which Specsavers store had been used and what services had been used there.

So that’s exactly the information Wiberg didn’t want to give Specsavers.

Wiberg did not complete the form. Instead, he wrote in November 2018 on the subject column for online news.

In the column, Wiberg wrote that the situation is like Catch-22. The term is derived from Joseph Hellerin We war heroes novel.

In the novel, Catch-22 describes a situation where the only solution to the problem is to prevent the problem itself. In the book, a soldier does not have to embark on a bombing flight if he is classified as insane. But if a soldier fetches crazy papers to avoid flying, it shows that he is not crazy. Therefore, he can continue flying.

Or that the customer cannot delete their personal information without providing their personal information.

Catch-22 thus means an endless perimeter.

At the end of his column on online news, Wiberg wrote that that column is also a complaint to the Office of the Data Protection Commissioner.

The Commissioner accepted the column as a complaint and announced that he would take up the matter.

In summer 2019 Wiberg contacted the authorized office and inquired about the progress of the process. The then Data Protection Officer Reijo Aarnio promised to issue its decision no later than November 18, 2019, the anniversary of the initiation of the appeal.

Did not give.

Kului year. And another.

In the autumn of 2020, Wiberg sent an e-mail to the Finnish director of Specsavers Erkki Talalle and asked for their personal information.

Tala said he assumed the data had been deleted. He promised to confirm the matter further and then confirm it separately to Wiberg.

Confirmation never came.

But then in January 2021, Wiberg received the good news. The Office of the Data Protection Officer was informed that a decision had been taken on Wiberg’s complaint.

The process had taken 807 days.

An official from the Office of the Data Protection Officer asked Wiberg for a home address so that the decision could be submitted in writing. Wiberg asked for the decision to be submitted by email.

The clerk said it would not work. The appellant’s home address is required to make the decision, as the addressee must acknowledge the official document by post.

Wiberg said he will not give his address because he does not want to disseminate his personal information.

So the situation was stuck.

But what is the decision itself? After all, this is very interesting in itself. Can a company collect customer data in this way without the customer’s consent? And refuse to remove them even if the customer asks?

Ask the Data Protection Officer From Anu Talus.

Talus states that since the Specsavers decision has not yet been notified to the parties, he is unable to disclose its content. The decision is also not public in the light of the Public Access Act, as it has not been communicated to the parties.

Talus explains that the long duration of the process was due in part to the fact that Specsavers is a foreign company.

In any case, Wiberg and the Office of the Data Protection Commissioner are now at a standstill.

The decision of the Data Protection Supervisor’s Office may be appealed to an administrative court. But for Wiberg to be able to appeal, he would have to have a decision appealed against.

But he doesn’t have that decision because he doesn’t want to give his address.

“We definitely came up with a solution,” Talus says.

The EDPS office did not guess who he was dealing with.

Catch-22 continues indefinitely.