Security | Tukes warns of the dangers of hot water heaters in poor condition

According to Tukes, there have been serious accidents in hot water storage tanks in recent years.

22.10. 20:19

Hot water storage tanks defects and deficiencies have caused dangerous situations and accidents in recent years, informs the Finnish Safety and Chemicals Agency Tukes.

Tukes has become aware of dangerous situations during use and a few explosion accidents in large buildings. Hot water heaters have also played a role in several building fires.

Tukes reminds the owners and users of the chargers about the risks associated with the devices and give instructions for ensuring safety.

Hot water storage tanks are devices used for heating domestic water and heating water in real estate heating systems. There are bookers, for example, in single-family houses, housing corporations, commercial and industrial properties, and farms.

According to Tukes, accidents and dangerous situations have often been related to faults and deficiencies in the limiting and safety devices of hot water heaters and electrical devices. Corrosion of accumulators may also have contributed to accidents.

In addition, for example, neglect of service and maintenance can be a part of the cause of accidents.

A hot water heater that exploded in a commercial property, whose thermostat and overheating protection did not work. In addition, the device lacked safety valves.

Support reminds that the owners or holders of the recorders must ensure that the devices do not endanger anyone’s health, safety or property.

The hot water storage tank must have safety devices, such as safety valves, which protect the storage tank from exceeding the maximum allowed operating pressure.

Reservoirs must regularly undergo the inspections and maintenance work specified in the manufacturer’s operating and maintenance instructions, which especially apply to safety valves, thermostats and electronic limiting devices.

Small containers used in cabins are also at risk of freezing in winter. Tukes advises to check the manufacturer’s instructions on how to completely empty the battery.