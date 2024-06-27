Security | TS: The staff of the welfare area received a warning – a fake doctor tried to visit health centers, water treatment plants were broken into

Safety|The content of the warning message about national security is genuine, Varha’s results area manager confirms to Turku Sanom.

Real Finland the welfare area (Varha) has sent a special warning message to its staff, says Turku Sanomat on Thursday. The message concerned the national security situation.

According to TS, Southern Finland’s preparedness center said in a message that two water treatment plants located in its area were broken into last week. The police are said to be investigating the matter.

In addition, two health centers have been tried to enter by a person who announced that he is the new doctor of the place, the message says. The person wanted to connect his laptop to the fixed network of the health center, says TS.

It is not clear whether it was one person or separate persons.

On Thursday, HS tried to reach Southern Finland’s preparedness center and Hus to comment on the matter, but to no avail. Husi’s preparedness center functions as the social and health care preparedness center of the cooperation area of ​​Southern Finland.

A warning message the content is genuine, Varha’s results area director Mikko Pietilä confirmed to the magazine. However, according to him, the health centers mentioned in the message are not located in the Varha region.

According to Pietilä, the purpose of the message was to “wake up the staff”, so that such companies would not be treated “very blue-eyed”. However, Pietilä does not open up the situation further.

It could have been a data breach plan, says TS. You are not allowed to connect your own computers to the health authorities’ network, the newspaper writes.