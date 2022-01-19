Security The Red Cross was the target of a major cyber attack

The attackers gained access to the data of more than 515,000 highly vulnerable people.

19.1. 23:57

Red The International Committee of the Cross (ICRC) has been the target of a major cyber attack, according to AFP.

“An advanced cyber security attack against servers containing ICRC data was detected this week,” the organization said in a statement.

Corporate according to the data, as many as 515,000 highly vulnerable people may have fallen into the hands of attackers. Among them are people who have had to flee armed conflicts or natural disasters.

The attackers attacked the Swiss-based company’s servers, which are used by the ICRC to store data. At present, it does not appear that the information was leaked to the public or made available to the public.

Information was composed, according to the ICRC, of ​​more than 60 national organizations of the Red Cross and Red Crescent. As a result of the attack, the ICRC has had to shut down its services, among other things, through which people separated by conflict or natural disaster have been able to search for their family members.

“This cyber attack puts vulnerable people, those who are already in need of humanitarian assistance, at even greater risk,” said the head of the ICRC Robert Mardini.

Mardini urged the attackers to act responsibly and morally right and appealed to them not to share, sell, leak or otherwise use the information. According to the organization, the greatest danger in this situation is to people in need and their families if confidential information is shared with the public.

According to the ICRC, no information is yet available on the perpetrators or motives for the attack.