Security | The Pentagon’s new strategy emphasizes cooperation with the Nordic countries

In the new strategy, the Arctic region is the scene of global political competition in the midst of change.

of the United States the Ministry of Defense published a new arctic on Monday its strategy. The United States sees the Arctic as an increasingly accessible region, which is becoming one of the stages of global political competition.

The purpose of the strategy is to respond to geopolitical changes in the Arctic region. These include Russia’s war of aggression in Ukraine, the NATO membership of Finland and Sweden, the developing cooperation between China and Russia, and climate change.

Strategy according to China and Russia are increasingly cooperating in the Arctic region. Cooperation has increased especially after Russia attacked Ukraine in early 2022.

“Russia’s isolation has made it more economically dependent on China,” the strategy reads.

The strategy states that Russia’s fossil fuel economy is strongly dependent on the Arctic region. Russia relies more and more on Chinese funding as it develops its energy infrastructure and utilizes its natural resources in the Arctic region.

Russia is too founded by new troops near Finland.

Finland, Sweden and other northern NATO allies of the United States are key to the Pentagon’s plan.

“In addition to the fact that NATO expansion increases Nordic defense cooperation, it creates new opportunities for joint planning, information sharing and regional exercises that expand regional cooperation”.

The strategy underlines the importance of international exercises for the ability of the United States to operate in the Arctic region. Among other things, the Nordic Response exercise is mentioned in the name.

This year, Nordic Response was organized on and to the border between Finland and Norway participated more than 20,000 soldiers.

In strategy we also look at climate change and how it shapes the Arctic Circle as an operating environment.

“Climate change is rapidly reshaping the Arctic region, which is warming three times faster than the rest of the world,” the document says.

“The Arctic Circle can see an ice-free summer by 2030,” the strategy says.

The reduction of sea ice affects the maritime connections of the region and facilitates the utilization of the region’s natural resources. This, in turn, increases the states’ interest in the region.

Russia commented on the strategy on Tuesday.

“Signs of confrontation can be seen even in this document published by the Pentagon,” the Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said according to news agency Tassi.

According to him, Russia has taken the position of the bearer of responsibility in Arctic issues.

“The Arctic is a strategic region for our country. Russia takes the role of the bearer of responsibility and prevents the region from becoming a ‘ground of discord’ where tensions grow,” said Peskov.

According to Peskov, cooperation between Russia and China in the Arctic region will help create stability and predictability in the atmosphere. He said that the cooperation between the countries is not a threat to other countries.

“The cooperation between Russia and China is never directed against other states or groups of other states, but exclusively to defend the interests of our states and increase the well-being of our peoples,” the Kremlin spokesman said.

Pentagon The new strategy is not the only sign of US attention turning to the Arctic Circle. On July 11, Finland, Canada and the United States gave statement about icebreaker cooperation.